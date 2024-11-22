Recruiting Rundown: Hurricanes Hosting Top Targets this Weekend
The Miami Hurricanes look to bounce back on Saturday after a loss at the hands of Georgia Tech last week, not only on the field, but on the recruiting trail as well.
The Canes are expected to host several of the top talents from 2025, 2026 and beyond as they take on Wake Forest this weekend.
In Miami hoops news, the early signing period concluded and the Hurricanes currently hold the No. 10 ranked class in the nation, according to On3's updated rankings. Miami signed guard Matthew Able and center Ben Ahmed as official members of the 2025 class last week.
The Hurricanes extended two offers this week, one to 2026 4-Star running back Jae Lamar and one to a 2025 3-Star linebacker Julian Mendez.
Hailing from Moultrie, Georgia, Lamar is ranked as the No. 20 player in the state and the No. 14 running back in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Mendez, who is a local talent from Davie, Florida, is unranked as a prospect currently, but compiled an impressive 56 tackles, 16 of which went for a loss, and ten sacks in his senior season at Western High School.
Linebacker Kellen Wiley, Jr., who had previously been expected to be in town for Miami's game with Wake Forest announced on social media he will no longer be visiting Coral Gables.
2025 Hurricanes commit Mykah Newton also took to social media this week to make an announcement. The 6-foot-2, 255 lb. edge rusher officially joined Elite Sports Management Group. Newton committed to Miami in August and is rated by 247Sports as the No. 79 edge rusher in the country.
On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted current Ohio State commit Tarvos Alford to flip to the Hurricanes. The 6-foot-2, 210 lb. linebacker commited to the Buckeyes in March of the year, but was on campus in Miami in June for an official visit.
Football Commits Visiting This Weekend
2025
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Committed 06/27/2024)
- CB Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 08/17/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Committed 08/02/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/18/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 03/23/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Committed 04/13/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Committed 10/08/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 10/20/2024)
Football Targets Visiting This Weekend
2026
- ATH Derrek Cooper, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida
- CB Chauncey Kennon, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Sarastoa, Florida
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama
- CB Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Florida Commit)
- CB J'Vari Flowers, 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Miami, Florida
- CB DJ Williams, 6-foot-1, 160 lbs. - Tampa, Florida
- DL Elijah Golden, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida
- EDGE Zion Elee, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland
- EDGE Katrell Webb, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia
- LB Izayia Williams, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs. - Leesburg, Florida
- LB Adam Bologoun-Ali, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - North Palm Beach, Florida
- OL G'nivre Carr, 6-foot-4, 336 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida
- OL Lamarcus Dillard, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Upper Marlboro, Maryland
- OL Ryan Miret, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Miami, Florida
- OL DaRon Parks, 6-foot-5, 282 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida
- RB Amari Latimer, 5-foot-11, 209 lbs. - Tyrone, Georgia
- RB Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 200 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida
- TE Brock Harris, 6-foot-6, 238 lbs. - Saint George, Utah
- TE Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 200 lbs. - Visalia, California
- WR Jasen Lopez, 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Miami, Florida
2027
- CB Kenton Dopson III - Miami, Florida
- OL Sean Tatum - Fort Pierce, Florida
- LB Amarri Irvin - Bradenton, Florida
- QB Derrick Baker - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- WR Nick Lennear - Miami, Florida
2025 Football Commits
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Committed 07/20/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Committed 06/27/2024)
- CB Timothy Merritt, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Birmingham, Alabama (Committed 06/09/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 06/20/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Committed 08/02/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Committed 06/28/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Committed 08/16/2024)
- EDGE Hayden Lowe, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Committed 11/13/2024)
- LB Gavin Nix, 6-foot, 225 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 07/01/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 07/23/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/19/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Committed 07/05/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Committed 06/26/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/18/2024)
- QB Luke Nickel, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta, Georgia (Committed 08/11/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 03/23/2024)
- S Hylton Stubbs, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 07/04/2024)
- S Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 08/17/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Committed 04/13/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Committed 04/08/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 07/13/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Committed 10/08/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 10/20/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
The Hurricanes football recruiting tracker can be found here.
2025 Basketball Commits
- SG Matthew Able, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Signed 11/13/2024)
- C Ben Ahmed, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. - Putnam, Connecticut (Signed 11/13/2024)
The Hurricanes men's basketball recruiting tracker can be found here.