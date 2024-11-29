Recruiting Rundown: Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes Prepare for Early Signing Day

#Top100 receiver Jabari Brady, one of the most talented pass catchers in the class of 2026, has narrowed his recruitment to 10 schools.



These are the ones to know.



VIP Update: https://t.co/N3QXcgQWYG @AABonNBC



👉 @_jbrady1 @247Sports pic.twitter.com/R8l1EYbcq1