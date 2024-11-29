Recruiting Rundown: Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes Prepare for Early Signing Day
Mario Cristobal, in his third season as Hurricanes head coach, has Miami sitting at 10-1 and is in play for yet another top-10 recruiting class. As early signing period for football approaches on December 4th, the Hurricanes look to be in great position for one of the nation's top classes.
Last week, in Miami's final home game of the season, the Hurricanes played host to several top recruits from the 2025 class and more.
Take a look at how some of the prospects in attendance last week reacted to their visits.
Demetrius Campbell, who committed in back in June of this year, was one of the many players in Coral Gables last week.
2026 4-Star cornerback and the No. 1 player at his position in the class Chauncey Kennon spoke to 247Sports following his visit, saying, "I love the Miami energy (...) They show lots of love, we communicate throughout every day."
Fellow 2026 4-Star Elijah Golden told TTJH Sports following his visit, "It was a good visit! Miami’s D-Line looked good out there.” The talented 2026 prospect is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation.
5-Star 2026 prospect Zion Elee was in attendance last week as well, and he also took to social media to share his experience. "Great time down at the U today," he wrote in his post.
4-Star prospect Katrell Webb shared a photo from his visit on social media. The 4-Star edge rusher snapped a photo with Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal ahead of the game against Wake Forest.
2026 prospect Lamarcus Dillard from Upper Marlboro, Maryland was one of the many talented recruits in Coral Gables last week. He also shared his reaction on social media, following the Wake Forest game.
Elite 2026 offensive lineman Emmanuel Tucker announced his final list of six schools this week, including the Hurricanes alongside Mississippi State, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Florida State.
Another 2026 talent that was in attendance last week, tight end Brock Harris, was left with a great impression after his time on campus. He posted a message on social media, saying, "Had such a great time with my brother Aiden and my mom and dad. [Miami] was [great]."
Ryan Miret, another talented 2026 offensive line prospect that was in Miami last week, shared his reaction on social media following his visit. The 6-foot-3, 265 lb. lineman is ranked as the No. 62 player in the state of Florida.
Jabari Brady, a top-100 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, narrowed his list of schools down to ten this week, including Miami among Texas A&M, Oregon, Missouri, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State. Brady is lengthy wide receiver with a wide catch radius that could be an immediate impact player in almost any system.
2025 Football Commits
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Committed 07/20/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Committed 06/27/2024)
- CB Timothy Merritt, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Birmingham, Alabama (Committed 06/09/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 06/20/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Committed 08/02/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Committed 06/28/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Committed 08/16/2024)
- EDGE Hayden Lowe, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Committed 11/13/2024)
- LB Gavin Nix, 6-foot, 225 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 07/01/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 07/23/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/19/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Committed 07/05/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Committed 06/26/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/18/2024)
- QB Luke Nickel, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta, Georgia (Committed 08/11/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 03/23/2024)
- S Hylton Stubbs, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 07/04/2024)
- S Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 08/17/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Committed 04/13/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Committed 04/08/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 07/13/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Committed 10/08/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 10/20/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
The Hurricanes football recruiting tracker can be found here.
2025 Basketball Commits
- SG Matthew Able, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Signed 11/13/2024)
- C Ben Ahmed, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. - Putnam, Connecticut (Signed 11/13/2024)
The Hurricanes men's basketball recruiting tracker can be found here.