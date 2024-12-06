Recruiting Rundown: Miami Locks in No. 1 Class in ACC Once Again
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes secured yet another successful early signing period this week, locking in over 20 premier prospects to the Canes roster for the upcoming season.
By the end of the week, Miami yet again held the ACC's top recruiting class, signing 15 4-Star prospects, five more than the next team, which happened to be none other than Florida State.
While the week was mostly positive for Hurricanes fans, there were some negatives. Miami did lose out on three prospects from the 2025 class, all of which flipped to fellow power four schools.
First was safety Hylton Stubbs, who made an announcement on December 2nd that he was flipping his commitment from Miami to in-state rival Florida.
Next was linebacker Gavin Nix, who announced just a day later that he was flipping his commitment from the Hurricanes to Oregon, joining the Ducks' 4th ranked class.
Then, in a trifecta of disappointment for Cristobal and his staff, longtime Canes cornerback commit Timothy Merritt officially flipped from Miami to Tennessee, becoming a member of the Volunteers' tenth ranked recruiting class.
In more positive news, the Hurricanes managed to beat out two other power four programs for linebacker Kellen Wiley. He chose the Canes over both Texas and Florida, instantly becoming one of the stars of the class.
Wiley told Gaby Urrutia of 247Sports just ahead of the announcement, "I'm coming here to stay. I ain't going nowhere."
Cristobal spoke with the media after the conclusion of the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday and highlighted the newest additions to his team, saying, "It's been another great signing day for us. Obviously, still in progress, I don't think that ever stops. We have, for the third time in a row, the top class in the conference."
While it was certainly a successful early signing day for the Canes, in typical coach fashion, the job is still not done according to Cristobal.
"We filled our needs from the high schools ranks at the areas we needed high school players, but we're also looking at parts of our team where we need portal players," the coach continued, "It's important we trust the process that's proven to take a team from five wins, to seven wins, to ten wins in the regular season. Our future is bright because we have recruited well at the high school level. We aren't a team that was strictly portal driven, we have really good high school players at every position."
Miami running backs coach Matt Merritt took to social media to highlight one of the latest signings, praising running back Girard Pringle. In his post he wrote, "Incredible young man. Incredible family. Incredible talent. Officially official. Welcome to the Canes football family."
Wide receiver signee Joshua Moore showed up to his announcement ceremony as only someone from the Sunshine State could, pulling up in a Lamborghini Urus and sporting a flashy, diamond encrusted watch. The 6-foot-4, 205 lb. target was originally committed to Florida before flipping to the Canes in October.
2025 Football Signees
- QB Luke Nickel, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Kellen Wiley, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Signed 12/02/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Hayden Lowe, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- SG Matthew Able, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 08/30/2024)
- C Ben Ahmed, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. - Putnam, Connecticut (Committed 10/10/2024)
