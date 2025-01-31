Recruiting Rundown: Miami Makes Progress in 2026 Class
Mario Cristobal and his staff have been active on the road since the conclusion of the 2024 season, making visits not only across south Florida, but all across the nation to many of the top prospects from the 2026 recruiting class and beyond.
As it stands now, Miami holds three commitments for the 2026 recruiting class and one for 2027, but if this week was any indication, the Canes are still in play for a top rated class in both cycles.
Take a look at where Canes coaches went on the road this week.
Hurricanes on the Road
Cristobal and director of football recruiting Stephen Field were very active this week, making four stops together and even more alongside other coaches.
The coaching duo was in Buford, Georgia to pay a visit to 4-Star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright.
Also in Buford, the coaches made time for fellow 4-Star prospect Nassir McCoy who is ranked as the No. 16 safety in the nation.
Next, the pair made the trip to North Carolina to visit 4-Star cornerback Samarion Matthews at Hough High School in Cornelius.
Tyler Atkinson, a 4-Star linebacker prospect from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia also received a visit this week, taking to social media to share the news.
Defensive line coach Jason Taylor and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal were also active on the recruiting trail this week, traveling to visit several top prospects.
Alongside Cristobal, the coaches made a trip to Milton, Florida to visit 4-Star offensive lineman Grant Wise at Pace High School.
Taylor also visited 3-Star linebacker Jaden Bush at Theodore High School in Alabama.
Next, the Canes legend traveled to Pensacola for a visit with 4-Star EDGE Trenton Henderson. Ranked as the No. 8 EDGE in the class, Henderson is one of the most sought after players in the nation.
Coach Mirabal also stopped in ZOAR, Ohio to visit offensive tackle prospect Ben Congdon. While unrated by most recruiting services, Congdon possesses elite size at 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. and could be a high ceiling player.
Finally, Mirabal made another stop in Ohio, visiting running back Grady Kinsey at Indian Valley High School in Gnadenhutten.
As for players the Canes offered this week, Cristobal and his staff sent out over five new offers to talented prospects.
Take a look at each of them.
Latest Miami Offers
4-Star Linebacker Cincere Johnson - Cleveland, Ohio
Safety Jamar Owens - Douglasville, Georgia
Tight end Mason Bonner - Denver, Colorado
Wide receiver Corey Barber - Birmingham, Alabama
4-Star Wide receiver Zion Robinson - Mansfield, Texas
In more news from the 2026 recruiting class, 4-Star athlete prospect Heze Kent officially announced his final five schools, including Miami among Alabama, Florida State, Texas and Florida.
2025 Football Signees
- QB Luke Nickel, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Kellen Wiley, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Signed 12/02/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Hayden Lowe, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
2027 Football Commits
- Ah'Mari Stevens - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 01/13/2025)
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- SG Matthew Able, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 08/30/2024)
- C Ben Ahmed, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. - Putnam, Connecticut (Committed 10/10/2024)
