Recruiting Rundown: Miami Misses out on 4-Star 2026 Prospect, Remains Active in Transfer Portal
The Miami Hurricanes were one of four teams listed among the final four for 2026 4-Star cornerback Zyan Gibson. The talented corner officially made his decision this week, choosing the Alabama Crimson Tide over Miami, Auburn and Tennessee.
Despite the loss on the recruiting trail, head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff remained undeterred, and continued to add experienced talent by way of the transfer portal.
The Canes added five players this week, beginning with former Louisiana Tech defensive lineman David Blay. The 6-foot-4, 303 lb. defender compiled 45 total tackles and 6.0 sacks this season for the Bulldogs.
Next, Miami turned to special teams, adding commitments from a duo of specialists in former Florida Atlantic kicker Carter Davis and former Charlotte long snapper Adam Booker.
Davis spent two seasons in Boca Raton and was a preseason selection for AAC specialist of the year by the College Football Network. He registered 81 percent on kickoffs and converted the third-longest field goal in FAU history (51 yards).
Booker is a 6'4", 205 pounds, a long snapper from Charlotte, and was a two-year starter handling both short and long snaps. He registered a 98 percent snap target grade with the power and accuracy of some of the best in the country.
The Hurricanes also addressed the defensive side of the ball, adding two transfer cornerbacks from power four programs.
First was former Michigan State corner Charles Brantley. He was a three-year starter for the Spartans and had 27 total tackles, two TFLs and three interceptions in 2024. Brantley joins the Canes with a year of eligibility remaining.
Next, Miami received a late Christmas present with the commitment of Arizona transfer cornerback Emmanuel Karnley on Dec. 26th. Karnley started six games this season for the Wildcats finishing the year with 16 total tackles and five pass deflections.
Looking at the 2025 signing class, future Canes quarterback Luke Nickel was named the Georgia High School Football Player of the Year by MaxPreps. This season, the 3-Star prospect finished with over 3,700 passing yards and 44 touchdowns.
Nickel was also named Mr. Georgia by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta this week, following his near perfect performance in the state championship game in which the senior threw for over 400 yards with five touchdowns.
In more 2025 news, Miami wideout signee Daylyn Upshaw was named to the 7A All-State First Team. This season, the talented target hauled in over 70 receptions for 1,137 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting class and beyond, fellow future Canes quarterback Dereon Coleman was in action this week at the DEFCON 7v7 Showcase. He was seen wearing Miami themed cleats and put on an impressive performance.
2026 wideout Somourian Wingo officially narrowed his recruitment to 10 schools this week. The 6-foot-2, 175 lb. target listed Miami among Florida, UCF, USF, LSU, Louisville, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri and Kansas.
Fellow elite 2026 prospect Davon Benjamin, a cornerback from Westlake Village, California, trimmed his list down as well this week, naming Miami among a list of eight schools that also included Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Washington, UCLA and USC.
2025 Football Signees
- QB Luke Nickel, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Kellen Wiley, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Signed 12/02/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Hayden Lowe, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- SG Matthew Able, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 08/30/2024)
- C Ben Ahmed, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. - Putnam, Connecticut (Committed 10/10/2024)
