Recruiting Rundown: Miami Prepares for Pop-Tart Bowl, Stays Active on Recruiting Trail
Last week, the Miami Hurricanes dominated the ACC in recruiting, finishing the early signing period with the highest rated class in the conference. While this week took a notable dip in action, the Hurricanes still stayed active on the recruiting trail, extending offers and making contact with some of the nation's top talents in both the transfer portal and the high school ranks.
Miami extended an offer this week to 2026 tight end PJ MacFarlane from Lakota East High School in Middletown, Ohio. The 6-foot-5, 205 lb. target took to social media to share the news.
The Canes actually signed another tight end from a rival school in the Middletown area in this year's class: Luka Gilbert Lakota East High School.
Miami sent an offer to another talented 2026 prospect, Ben Congdon. Standing at 6-foot-7, 270 lbs., Congdon has massive frame with an athletic build that could project as high level offensive tackle. As of now, he holds offers from eight division one programs.
One of the top overall recruits in the 2026 class, wide receiver Daniel Odom, released his top six schools this week. According to Chad Simmons of On3, the 4-Star prospect is considering Miami among a list that includes Oregon, Texas, Oklahoma, Washington and Tennessee.
5-Star 2026 linebacker Tyler Atkinson was in Coral Gables on Tuesday of this week for a visit with the Hurricanes. He is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation and following his visit told On3, "[Miami] really wants me to be here and be a part of this."
In more news from the 2026 recruiting class, the Canes cracked the top-six of elite tight end prospect Brock Harris. He named Miami among BYU, Utah, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon.
Harris is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 player in the state of Utah and the No. 3 tight end in the nation.
One of Miami's three commitments for the 2026 class, linebacker Jordan Campbell, took to social media to share that he was named by 247Sports as the No. 6 linebacker in the nation for the class.
Several class of 2025 recruits continued on this week in their high school playoff games, but no one put together a more memorable performance than Canes signal caller signee Luke Nickel. Taking on the second ranked team in the state of Georgia, Nickel led his team to a massive 56-28 victory, finishing the game with over 400 all-purpose yards and six total touchdowns.
In the closing seconds of the first half, while already holding a 35-21 lead, Nickel found Georgia signee CJ Wiley for a 60-yard touchdown, showing off his rocket arm.
His rushing ability was also on display as the quarterback snuck through the defense for multiple explosive touchdown runs.
In more news from the 2025 class, offensive line signee Seuseu Alofaituli was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Nevada. Canes offensive line coach Alex Mirabal took to social media to congratulate the talented prospect.
In transfer portal news, Miami was very active this week, extending several offers to prospects from all across the nation. The Hurricanes, up to this point, have seen seven players enter the transfer portal and will need to replace several talented players from the 2024 team.
One player who could potentially an option for next year's offense is now former NC State wide receiver Kevin Concepcion. According to Pete Nakos of On3, the talented wideout is down to six schools as he considers his transfer destination: Miami, Texas A&M, Alabama, Colorado, Florida State and South Carolina.
Concepcion was the second leading receiver last year for the Wolfpack, finishing the year with 53 catches for 460 yards and six scores. He also rushed the ball 19 times for 36 yards and two touchdowns.
Reportedly, Miami is also one of five schools that Liberty transfer offensive lineman Jordan White is considering. According to Pete Nakos of On3, the talented interior offensive lineman is down to Miami, Michigan, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Colorado.
He was on campus in Miami for a visit with the Hurricanes this week.
Fellow Liberty transfer Xavier Gray was also offered by Miami as the transfer portal officially opened. Standing at 6-foot-8, 340 lbs., Gray was a two year starter for the Flames.
On3 also reported this week that Miami, alongside Auburn, are the leading contenders to land Duke transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy. A former 5-Star prospect, Murphy began his college career at Texas before transferring the the Blue Devils and earning an opportunity to start this season.
In 12 games of action, the rocket-armed quarterback compiled just under 3,000 yards through the air with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Kentucky transfer defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver also released his list of final four schools, according to On3. The big bodied, space eating defensive lineman is down to Miami, Florida, Michigan and USC.
Former UCF center Jonathan Cline received his first offer since entering the transfer portal this week from the Hurricanes. Cline is originally from Cartersville, Georgia and held an offer from Miami as a prospect.
Seeking more offensive line depth, the Canes offered another transfer center: Tyler Mercer from North Texas. A 3-Star prospect in 2024, Mercer excelled as a true freshman for the Mean Green this season.
Arizona transfer offensive lineman Wendell Moe, Jr. also received an from Miami. He started eleven games for the Wildcats in 2024, all at left guard, and was ranked by Pro Football Focus as Arizona's second best pass blocker.
After the departure of Miami's leading returner from 2024, Chris Johnson, Jr., the Canes turned to the transfer portal this week, offering Tulane running back Lloyd Avant. Though he did not see much time with the offense, Avant was a talented returner as a true freshman in 2024, finishing the year with over 300 yards and a score.
Mario Cristobal was active searching for offensive linemen this week, as the Hurricanes offered former Charlotte offensive tackle Kendall Stanley. He started 12 games for the 49ers this season and stands at an impressive 6-foot-5, 290 lbs.
2025 Football Signees
- QB Luke Nickel, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Kellen Wiley, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Signed 12/02/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Hayden Lowe, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- SG Matthew Able, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 08/30/2024)
- C Ben Ahmed, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. - Putnam, Connecticut (Committed 10/10/2024)
