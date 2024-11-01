Recruiting Rundown: Miami's Top Targets React to Week Eight Victory
The Miami Hurricanes continue to roll on and off the field once more this week, as not only did the Canes pick up a massive win against Florida State at home, but made huge strides on the recruiting trail also.
Miami landed big-time commitments in both the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes this week.
Camdin Portis, son of Hurricanes legend Clinton Portis, committed to the Canes, joining a 2026 class with just two other members currently. The 6-foot, 185 lb. cornerback possesses elite speed and ball skills.
Class of 2025 wide receiver Malachi Toney also committed to Miami this week, bolstering what is looking to be one of not only the ACC's top recruiting classes, but one of the nation's.
247Sports' Gaby Urrutia reported that class of 2025 4-Star linebacker Kellen Wiley, who has already visited Coral Gables three times, has scheduled another visit for November 23rd, when Miami takes on Wake Forest.
The Hurricanes extended an offer to 2025 4-Star offensive tackle Damola Ajidahun who is currently committed to Georgia Tech. He is the 43rd ranked player in the state of Georgia and the 27th ranked offensive tackle in the nation.
2026 5-star and the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle in the nation, Jackson Cantwell, is expected to be in town for Miami's home game against Duke this weekend. Standing at 6-foot-7, 300 lbs., Cantwell is one of the nation's premiere recruits, so the Hurricanes will certainly be looking to make a good impression.
Fellow 2026 offensive lineman Kyren Green also announced, via social media, that he will be at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend as well for a visit with Miami.
Another offensive lineman from the class of 2026 announced this week that Miami has officially made his final list of seven schools, which also included Alabama, Florida State, Indiana, Georgia, Colorado and Texas A&M. Zykie Helton, who is rated as a 4-Star prospect, is one of the top recruits from the state of Georgia.
Recruits React to Massive Weekend
Miami had over 100 prospects in attendance of the game against Florida State. Take a look at what several of them had to say following their visits.
Class of 2026 4-Star offensive lineman Grant Wise was one of the many prospects in Miami on Saturday night. He is the 37th ranked player in the state of Florida and the 12th ranked interior offensive lineman in the country.
Fellow member of the 2026 recruiting class, Bryce Perry-Wright, who is the 13th ranked player in the state of Georgia and the 12th ranked defensive lineman in the nation looked to enjoy his time in Miami this past weekend as well.
Ryan Miret, another member of the 2026 class, took to social media to share his thoughts on his visit to Coral Gables. He is rated as a 3-Star prospect and is the 62nd ranked player in the state of Florida.
Football Commits Visiting This Weekend
2025
- DB Timothy Merritt, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Birmingham, Alabama (Committed 06/09/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida - (Committed 06/23/2024)
2026
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
Football Targets Visiting This Weekend
2026
- ATH Derrek Cooper, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida
- ATH Samuel Coleman, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Miami, Florida
- CB Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Seffner, Florida
- CB Jahmarley Joseph, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida
- DB Josiah White, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Bartow, Florida
- DB Jayden Thomas, 5-foot-9, 165 lbs. - Sierra Vista, Arizona
- DB Keondre Ponton, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Miami, Florida
- DB Walker Bryson, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia
- DL Deuce Geralds, 6-foot-2, 265 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia
- DL Keshawn Stancil, 6-foot-2, 260 lbs. - Clayton, North Carolina
- EDGE Anthony Jones, 6-foot-3, 240 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama
- LB Malik Morris, 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Lakeland, Florida
- LB Cameron Dwyer, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Wellington, Florida
- OL Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri
- OL Kyren Green, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Starke, Florida
- OL Gerard Gearity, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Orlando, Florida
- QB Jayden Torres, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Raleigh, North Carolina
- RB Javion Mallory, 5-foot-11, 200 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida
- TE Kendre Harrison, 6-foot-7, 243 lbs. - Reidsville, North Carolina
- WR Santana Carlos, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida
- WR Darryon Williams, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Florida State Commit)
2027
- ATH Jayvon Dawson - Lantana, Florida
- ATH Major McBath - Bartow, Florida
- ATH Jacob Thomas - Miramar, Florida
- ATH Phillip Jones, Jr. - Miami, Florida
- ATH George Harris - Miami, Florida
- DL Javion Herrington - Boynton Beach, Florida
- OL Jayden Dean - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- OL Aiden Harnett - Del Ray Beach, Florida
- QB Cody Conness - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- QB William Jackson - Orlando, Florida