Recruiting Rundown: Miami Staff Makes Moves on the Road
Mario Cristobal and the Miami staff stayed active this week on the recruiting front, extending offers and taking visits to local top-tier prospects. As of now, the Hurricanes hold the No. 20 ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2026, and have even broke into the 2027 class with the commitment of one of the state's top talents.
2027 wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens made his commitment to the Canes official this week with a post on social media.
"Thank you to the man above," he said in the post, "Thank you Miami for welcoming me. Thanks to my family and coaches for helping me make this decision. Staying at the crib."
The talented wideout, though unranked currently, stands at 6-foot, 165 lbs. and possesses elite speed and route running ability. This season, as a member of the American Heritage Raiders, Stevens hauled in 23 passes for 267 yards and a touchdown in eleven games.
Miami added another commitment this week as well, but from player that could likely be a contributor in 2025. The Canes earned a commitment from former Michigan State and UAB tight end Jack Nickel, brother of 2025 signee Luke Nickel.
He made the decision official on social media, posing for a picture alongside his brother with the caption, "This says it all. It's all about the U."
He spent two seasons in East Lansing with the Spartans, redshirting his first year and mostly being used on special teams in his second. After transferring to UAB for 2024, Nickel continued to see more time on special teams, finishing the year with just a single reception for six yards. He joins the Canes with two years of eligibility remaining.
Miami also extended several offers to talented prospects this week, looking to strengthen the 2026 class and continue breaking into 2027.
2026 tight end Zachery Turner from Duncanville, Texas took to social media to share news of his latest offer, saying, "Blessed to have receive an offer from the University of Miami."
247Sports currently ranks the 6-foot-2, 215 lb. target as a 3-Star prospect and the No. 47 player in the state of Texas.
Next, turning attention to the 2027 class, Miami offered both offensive tackle Brian Swanson and athlete Turmarian Moreland.
Swanson, a 6-foot-5, 295 lb. prospect, hails from South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, Texas and is rated as a 4-Star prospect. He is currently ranked as the No. 10 player overall at his position and the No. 10 player in the state.
Moreland, who lines up on both sides of the ball, is an explosive athlete from West Palm Beach, Florida. In two years of varsity football, he has 41 receptions for 556 yards and five touchdowns as well as two solo tackles, two pass deflections and two interceptions.
Miami also scheduled visits with some of the top upcoming talent in the state of Florida. Jaelan Waters, a current Florida commit that has been receiving heavy attention from the Canes, is one of the top ranked cornerbacks in the class of 2026 and is expected to be in town this weekend for a visit.
He took to social media to confirm the news.
Alongside Waters will be another player that Cristobal and his staff hope to flip: Xavier Payne from Orlando, Florida. A current Florida State commit, Payne is a 6-foot-7, 290 lb. offensive tackle that is ranked as one of the top players in the state.
Finally, Miami is expecting a visit from Javar Bowden, a tight end from Panama City, Florida who is rated as a 4-Star prospect and is the No. 17 player at his position in the nation. He currently holds over 20 division one offers, many of which are from power four programs.
Cristobal and his staff, while focused on bringing talent to campus this week, were also on the road making personal trips to top tier prospects around the state of Florida.
Derek Cooper, one of the top ranked players in the class of 2026, took to social media to share news of his in-home visit with running backs coach Matt Merritt and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson.
Lamarcus Dillard, a 2026 interior offensive lineman, also shared news of a visit from the Miami staff this week. He posted a photo alongside Cristobal holding up the "U" with his hands.
FInally, Cristobal hit the road all the way to Richmond, Virginia to pay a visit to 4-Star safety Andre Clarke from Hermitage High School. Ranked as the No. 13 safety in the nation for the 2026 class, Clarke is one of the class's most highly sought after players.
2025 Football Signees
- QB Luke Nickel, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Kellen Wiley, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Signed 12/02/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Hayden Lowe, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
2027 Football Commits
- Ah'Mari Stevens - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 01/13/2025)
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- SG Matthew Able, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 08/30/2024)
- C Ben Ahmed, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. - Putnam, Connecticut (Committed 10/10/2024)
