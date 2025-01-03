Recruiting Rundown: Top Miami Prospects Shine in Under Armour All-American Game
Though the Hurricanes' 2024 season ended in disappointment, missing out on the College Football Playoff and losing in the Pop Tart Bowl to Iowa State, the future continues to look strong for Mario Cristobal and his staff.
Miami currently has the No. 14 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and just finished its first ten win season since 2017. While Cristobal and his team were right on the cusp of a playoff berth, things are still trending up in Coral Gables.
This week, the Canes saw some of its top prospects in both the 2025 and 2026 class take the field for the Under Armour All-American game and put on a show against some of the nation's best competition.
Seuseu "SJ" Alofaituli got the start on the offensive line for Team Icon, helping his squad to 31 points and the win. He committed to the Hurricanes in July of 2024 and was one of several players to take advantage of the early signing period in December.
Fellow 2025 signee Chris Ewald, Jr. was also on the field on Thursday, but instead suiting up for Team Unstoppable. He committed to Miami in the summer of 2024, and, like Alofaituli, utilized the early signing period.
Ewald, Jr. was also named Defensive Player of the Year by the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He took to social media to share his reaction to the news.
As for 2026 prospects, Canes commit Jordan Campbell also participated in the game this week, finishing with a tackle and another tackle for loss on two consecutive plays during one stretch. He has been committed to Miami since his sophomore season in 2023 and is one of the top ranked linebacker prospects in the class. The talented linebacker may have even been doing some recruiting of his own, as he posted to social media alongside Jackson Cantwell, the top ranked offensive lineman in the class.
Fellow 2026 prospect center Ryan Miret was not in Florida for the All-American game this week, but he was in the Sunshine State to watch the Pop Tart Bowl as Miami took on Iowa State.
According to On3, 2026 4-Star edge rusher Jake Kreul, who was on the field for Team Icon on Thursday, lists Miami as one of the top programs pursuing him.
Top 2026 athlete prospect Derek Cooper listed the Hurricanes among his top six schools this week. He included Miami in a list made up of Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn and Ohio State.
In transfer portal news, Miami extended an offer this week to Georgia Tech transfer offensive tackle Kai Greer. He took to social media to share the news.
Greer was ranked as the No. 19 player in the state of North Carolina for the class of 2024 and he didn't see any time for the Yellow Jackets this season, giving him four years of eligibility remaining.
As of now, Miami has welcomed six players in the transfer portal and hold the No. 28 ranked transfer portal class in the nation.
2025 Football Signees
- QB Luke Nickel, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Kellen Wiley, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Signed 12/02/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Hayden Lowe, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 class and more.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- SG Matthew Able, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 08/30/2024)
- C Ben Ahmed, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. - Putnam, Connecticut (Committed 10/10/2024)
Check out the Miami men's hoops recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 class and more.