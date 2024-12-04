Report: 4-Star Commit Malachi Toney Still Plans to Sign; Must Resolve Early Departure Issues with High School
According to a report from Stephen Wagner of On3, Hurricanes commit Malachi Toney still intends to sign with Miami, but is being held up by problems related to his early departure from American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It is unclear at this time whether or not the talented wideout will be able to sign in the early signing period.
Toney has been committed to the Hurricanes since October. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 52 player at his position in the nation and the No. 44 overall prospect in the state. He is also ranked as a top-400 prospect overall nationally.
Standing at 5-foot-10, 182 lbs., Toney is a speedy slot receiver with excellent route running ability. He reclassified as a junior to become a member of the 2025 recruiting class, so there is still time for the talented target to gain a bit more size and potentially develop outside of the slot.
He possesses elite hands, catching nearly every ball thrown at him, and is also elusive in the open field, using his shiftiness to make defenders frequently miss.
He was named a Navy All American this season and is expected to participate in the annual game in January.
As of now the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
