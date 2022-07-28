Skip to main content

Tommy 'Bruno' Kinsler Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

Tommy Kinsler picks Miami because of his trust in the Hurricanes coaching staff.

OCALA, Fla. -- With the addition of Tommy Kinsler, the Miami Hurricanes now have four offensive linemen in the fold, and 16 committed recruits overall.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive lineman could play offensive tackle or offensive guard for the Hurricanes.

Before making his announcement, Kinsler told All Hurricanes a little bit of the back story to his decision, beginning with when he knew he was to be a Hurricane.

“My mom’s birthday. June 28.”

The reason he decided on Miami after originally deciding to play for Florida is actually based on trust. Kinsler decommitted from in-state rival Florida on July 2.

“He’s a great coach,” Kinsler said of Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal. “He really knows what he’s doing.”

Just seeing Kinsler’s face as he made that statement, it was obvious that he was comfortable with his college choice.

In the past, he’s also talked about his relationship with Mirabal, head coach Mario Cristobal and the rest of the Miami staff from a prior 1-on-1 interview.

“They text me every day, like just…they keep a bond with me. They even call my mom and dad. Check up on them and stuff.”

With the 6'6", 330-pound Kinsler being such a versatile prospect, it will be interesting to see where Miami lines him up. There will be several options with the likes of Francis Mauigoa, Frankie Tinilau and Antonio Tripp also joining him in Coral Gables, with additional targets still on the board heading into the 2022 season. 

Tommy 'Bruno' Kinsler Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

