Top Miami Target Capers Committing on Saturday

The Miami Hurricanes are actively pursuing numerous class of 2024 prospects within the great state of Florida, as well as across the nation.

The goal is to back up the tremendous 2023 recruiting haul with another impressive list of players that provides The U with the resources to once again compete for national championships.

To make that happen, part of the continued efforts will be towards landing more and more of the top South Florida recruits. The prior recruiting class is an example of how things can change quickly. Miami's ability to bring in top local talent is a prime reason why the last class is so well respected.

Check back often as this 2024 recruiting tracker will include breaking news, highlight commitments, scholarship offers, unofficial and official visits.

JANUARY 5

One of Miami's top 2024 targets is set to come off the board.

A source confirms to All Hurricanes that TJ Capers will announce his verbal commitment on Saturday. He will decide between Miami, Georgia, USC, Colorado and Louisville, the five finalists he announced before the New Year.

The Miami (Fla.) Columbus star pass-rusher has frequented Coral Gables as a prospect and of course the ties between the school and Miami are plentiful with it being the program that produced Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal.

The Hurricanes have one sole commitment in the class of 2024, from kicker Abram Murray, as Cristobal's staff looks to follow up a top haul in 2023.

The decision is to be televised by NBC during the All-American Bowl.

DEC 31

With the University of Miami now beginning to push for top 2024 recruits, there will be few that hold as much punch as the following prep standout, assuming he ends up in Coral Gables, Fla.

Ellis Robinson has the quickness needed, the 6-foot and 180-pound frame to go with it, to be a top-notch college cornerback. He's listing Miami, LSU, Georgia, Colorado and Alabama among his top schools, but those certainly have not been the only programs to have extended an offer to him.

From New Haven, Conn., the Florida transplant has seen offers from the likes of Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Kentucky, Oklahoma Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State among others.

DEC 28

One of the top edge defenders in the entire class of 2024 happens to play for the same high school program that head coach Mario Cristobal once also played for. This young man could end up playing for a second team that Cristobal played for and now coaches.

That player is TJ Capers from Miami (Fla.) Columbus. He's already 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, and looks like a grown man from head to toe. He helped the the Crusaders to a 14-1 record, as they won the 4M state championship.

College teams have taken notice and his offer list is extensive. Miami, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Southern California and Ole Miss have offered among many others.

Capers is one of the primary prospects for Miami from the 305. There's good reason.

Long term, Capers has the ability in college to come off the edge and be impactful in the passing game. He's also athletic enough to chase down plays from behind with his natural athleticism.

This young man is a national recruit and definitely one that Cristobal and his staff would love to keep at home.

DEC 26

Miami is still after top offensive lineman. Even after the tremendous 2023 offensive line haul, Mario Cristobal wants to make sure he brings in another select group of players in the trenches to help get the Hurricanes depth chart back to where it needs to be.

The Canes signed five players from the 2023 class. At least three more will be needed for the 2024 class. The latest offer, one of the best from the Lone Star State.

Prior to his Miami offer, Max Anderson has received scholarships from the likes of Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, and Tennessee among others.

He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, and could project at either offensive tackle position. Playing for Frisco (Texas) Reedy, he's just north of Dallas an used to playing against quality opponents week in and week out.

DEC 23

The Hurricanes were able to sign one high-upside defensive tackle with Joshua Horton from the class of 2023. For the next class, the Canes need at least two, if not three, defensive tackles.

One of the best in the country is David Stone, Jr., a 6-foot-4 and 270-pound interior defensive lineman with the quickness to play strong side end as well. He’s been offered by a plethora of programs, including Miami, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Colorado, Notre Dame, and Oregon among others. Here's Stone's release of top schools:

Stone is from Oklahoma City, Okla., but he also plays for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. That’s the same boarding school that Miami is awaiting on four players from the 2023 class to enroll: Antonio Tripp (interior offensive line), Francis Mauigoa (offensive tackle), Jayden Wayne (defensive end), and Riley Williams (tight end).

With Miami’s connection to IMG Academy, one can be assured that Mario Cristobal and his staff will be looking to get Stone down to Coral Gables for an unofficial visit sooner than later.

