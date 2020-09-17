SI.com
Keeping Up With UM's Recruiting Class of 2021

Marcus Benjamin

Recruiting South Florida at an elite level is of the utmost importance for the University of Miami. Among the 22 hard commits to Miami’s 2021 class, only five are outside the local counties of Miami-Dade and Broward.

Here’s an update on some of the performances of Miami’s 2021 commitments outside of South Florida and when we will see others in action.

LB Thomas Davis (6-1, 235), Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes 

Davis will be in action Friday as his Vikings host Oakleaf (Fl.), the school ex-UM linebacker Shaq Quarterman attended. Davis leads his team with 10 tackles (two for losses) and he has an interception. Oakleaf defeated Gainesville (Fl.) Bucholz, 35-14, last week.

WR/CB Malik Curtis (5-11, 160), Fort Myers (Fl.) Bishop Verot 

Curtis has lit it up in the first two games creating explosive highlight-reel plays. He’s averaging 197.5 all-purpose yards per game. As a receiver, Curtis has 12 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns, including a long of 77 yards. He has four total touchdowns and has also scored on a two-point conversion. The Vikings host Lakeland (Fl.) Christian on Friday. Curtis has been absolutely  electric so far so expect the same Friday. 

LB Deshawn Troutman (6-1, 205), Orlando (Fl.) Edgewater 

Edgewater has the pleasure of starting its season at the home of the nation’s top-ranked teams, Bradenton (Fl.) IMG Academy. Troutman will be tested as he attempts to contain RB Lovosea Carroll (Georgia commit) and tight end Jake Renda (Pittsburgh commit).

Edge/Striker/Athlete Chase Smith (6-3, 190), Palm Bay (Fl.) Bayside 

First game scheduled Sept. 25 against local rival Viera

TE Elijah Arroyo (6-4, 210), Frisco (Tx.) Independence 

First game scheduled Sept. 25 against local rival Frisco

