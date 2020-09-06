SI.com
All Hurricanes
UM 2021 Recruiting Update (Part 2 of 4)

Marcus Benjamin

Quarterbacks

On Roster: 6

Recruiting Class: 0

Grade: B-

The position is owned by senior Houston transfer D’Eriq King this season, but what about beyond that? It’s early, but the 2021 competition is intriguing with promising freshmen Tyler Van Dyke and Peyton Matocha. We assume junior N’Kosi Perry will be this season’s backup, but next season there could be an opportunity for another quarterback to start.

Rumors of the Hurricanes flipping highly touted quarterback Jake Garcia from USC have died for now which leaves the Canes with limited options. Miami has six quarterbacks on the roster including juniors Perry and Tate Martell. There’s also possibility of King remaining for one more year. The Canes are sitting pretty at quarterback for now and can afford not to land a quarterback in this recruiting cycle, but in 2022 this becomes a position of need.

Offensive Linemen

On Roster: 18

Recruiting Class: 3

Grade: B+

Quality over quantity is the name of the game for the offensive line. This year’s group remains a work in progress in the new offense. But next year’s group has a chance to be elite. Perhaps the best offensive linemen, guard Navaughn Donaldson, suffered a knee injury in the season finale and will redshirt this season. The 2021 class could use a player such as Donaldson to guide the incoming all-local group of guard Laurence Seymore of Miami Central, center Ryan Rodriguez (Miami Columbus) and tackle Michael McLaughlin (Parkland Douglas). Junior center Corey Gaynor, junior guard D.J. Scaife Jr., junior tackle Kai-Leon Herbert and junior tackle Zalon’tae Hillery add some leadership and experience to the line that should be much better in 2020 than the previous year. The young core of sophomore tackle John Campbell Jr., and sophomore tackle Zion Nelson plus freshman tackle Issiah Walker Jr., and freshman tackle Jalen Rivers should create intense competition for the starting five for years to come.

