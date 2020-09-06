Winning in recruiting at an elite level is about one of the foundations of economics -- supply and demand. The teams that assemble the best squads in college football thoroughly assess their team’s demands and supply their rosters with the best talent possible.

One compelling part about recruiting in 2020 is the NCAA ruled due to COVID-19 athletes are granted and an additional year of eligibility. Recruiting classes that missed on key prospects in 2020 can make up for it in 2021 if certain players decide to stay an extra year.

Here’s where the Hurricanes stand offensively with running backs, wide receivers and tight ends in 2021 class along with grades.

Running backs

On Roster: 6

Recruiting Class: 1

Grade: B

Miami running backs tend to leave college and take their shot at the NFL after their junior year. Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller, Mark Walton, Travis Homer, Joe Yearby and DeeJay Dallas followed that trend. So the likelihood of projected starting running back Cam’Ron Davis leaving after his junior year must be considered. The potential departure of Davis creates opportunities for current freshmen Jaylan Knighton and Don Chaney Jr., to get plenty of carries in their careers.

The Canes plan to bring in workhorse Thaddius Franklin from Hollywood (Fl.) Chaminade-Madonna for the 2021 class, but the class could use another running back. Amari Daniels from Miami Central or Katravis Geter from Miami Carol City could help beef up the backfield.

Wide Receivers

On Roster: 15

Recruiting Class: 4

Grade: A-

The receiving corps is young and deep with only one senior, Mike Harley. Potential incoming recruits Romello Brinson (Miami Northwestern), Jacolby George (Plantation American Heritage), Brashard Smith (Miami Palmetto) and Malik Curtis (Fort Myers Bishop Verot) might not see the field in their freshman year, but this is a solid crop that could make big plays in 2022 and beyond. Junior Dee Wiggins could benefit from another year in new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s spread offense. The Canes have some solid underclassmen at the position among freshmen Jeremiah Payton, Michael Redding III, Xavier Restrepo, Keyshawn Smith, and Dazalin Worsham. Most Canes fans are wondering if this is the year they see what they thought they’d see from junior Mark Pope, who needs a big 2020 to be a leader in 2021 and elevate his NFL draft status.

Tight Ends

On Roster: 5

Recruiting Class: 2

Grade: A-

We can count on three things in 2021 -- death, taxes and junior Brevin Jordan being selected in the NFL draft -- if everything goes according to plan this season. Jordan’s classmate, Will Mallory, is likely to stay for his senior year but who’s next to keep the legacy alive at “Tight End U?” Although the departure of Michael Irvin Jr. to FAU hurts depth for now, freshmen Larry Hodges and Dominic Mammareli should prove there won’t be a big drop-off in the future. The projected incoming class continues the trend of getting top-notch talent in twos with Elijah Arroyo of Frisco (Tx.) Independence and Khalil Brantley of Miami Northwestern.