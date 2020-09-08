South Florida isn’t always the best landscape for young men to thrive in a positive environment. Guidance from mentors and coaches is often vital for football players that grow up disadvantaged.

Safety Kamren Kinchens, a 2021 UM commit from Miami Northwestern, is fortunate to connect with ex-UM safety Kenny Phillips, one the program’s all-time greats.

Phillips, a 2008 first-round draft pick of the New York Giants, has taken Kinchens under his wing and talked to him about handling himself as a professional.

The two were introduced by Dorian James, Phillips’ brother-in-law and head coach at Miami Carol City. James served as Northwestern’s defensive coordinator last year.

“He’s a UM alum and an NFL great,” Kinchens said of Phillips. “He did not necessarily help me with my recruitment, but he did tell me how everything goes and to trust the process and to not rush anything.”

Phillips formed an immediate bond with Kinchens.

“I first time I met him (Phillips),” Kinchens said, “he was helping out the defensive backs (at Miami Northwestern).

“For the most part (our relationship) grew over time. He saw the potential in me at safety and with the knowledge I already had, he told me what to do to get better and what I can do to help the rest of the team.”

Phillips stays active in the community and serves as a mentor for many aspiring football players in South Florida. Phillips, the 2004 USA Today Defensive High School Player of the Year, was a two-time All-ACC first-team selection in 2006 and 2007.

Philips, who attended Miami Carol City High School, and Arvis Lawson, the former Miami Central linebacker, are co-founders of FANIT (Family and Neighbors Improving Talent), which offers a platform for players in South Florida to create publicity. FANIT also offers mentorship for players needing guidance in becoming productive men in the community.

“It gives me a chance to really be around the kids and give back,” Phillips said. “We have that safety bond, he’s a great kid and I know he’ll do great things at UM.

“Kids come to our homes and just hang out to get away from it all sometimes. We make sure we give the tools to be successful in life.”

Kinchens made the change to safety in high school. In youth league he played with the Northwestern Falcons. Kinchens played quarterback, running back and wide receiver along with wide receiver Romello Brinson, a Miami Northwestern teammate and fellow UM 2021 commitment.

“Me and Romello Brinson have been playing on the same Optimist (youth league) team since we were eight,” Kinchens said.

“Throughout the whole recruitment, we wanted to team up anyways. We didn’t base our decision on the other person. We just told each other if it happens, it happens, and it just so happened.”

Kinchens showed his innate ability to track the football and get interceptions last season with 11 picks en route to helping Northwestern win its third consecutive state title.

Kinchens, commonly known as "JoJo," changed to safety to increase his chances of playing college football because teams need more defensive backs than quarterbacks.

Kinchens relishes the opportunity to play for his home city and play in front of his father, who is dealing with a severe illness.

Kinchens has completed his high school credits and is seeking jumpstart on college by taking dual-enrollment courses. Kinchens is looking to enroll in the spring. He wants to major in sports journalism and someday become a sports analyst.

Kinchens, Brinson and two other Miami Northwestern teammates (tight end Khalil Brantley and cornerback Tim Burns Jr.) are all committed to UM in the 2021 class.

The four Bulls are looking to bring “The U” back, and they aren’t looking to just talk about it, they want to be about it.

“Everybody always talks about the old UM and how they were so good,” Kinchens said. “We really want to bring that back; not talk about it but complete actions on the field. I feel like with my Northwestern teammates we have a championship mentality that we will bring to UM. All we know is winning, and that’s what we're trying to bring to UM.”