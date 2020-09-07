Miami’s 2021 recruiting class, generally regarded among the nation’s top 10, is collecting accolades nationwide. SI All-American, for example, named UM’s collections of defensive backs and wide receivers recruits among the nation’s best.

Of course, recruiting is only the first part of the challenge when it comes to winning in college football. Schools must also develop their recruits.

Here’s the final installment of our four-part series that looks at where the Hurricanes stand among cornerbacks, safeties and kickers and punters with the 2021 recruiting class along with grades at each position.

Cornerbacks

On Roster: 8

Recruiting Class: 1

Grade: C+

Barring some drastic change, juniors Al Blades Jr., and D.J. Ivey will be Miami’s starting cornerbacks. Sophomores Christian Williams and Te’Corey Couch are seemingly poised to eventually take over with freshman Marcus Clarke threatening to crack the lineup in the future.

Feisty cover corner Tim Burns Jr. from Miami Northwestern is the lone commit at the position for the 2021 class for now although there's a chance Malik Curtis of Fort Myers (Fl.) Bishop Verot could play the position instead of wide receiver. Burns is not enough when it comes to quantity at filling a need at cornerback. Landing Markevious Brown out of Bradenton (Fl.) IMG Academy would be huge for Miami as Brown still has the Canes on the radar.

Safeties

On Roster: 7

Recruiting Class: 2

Grade: A

Senior Amari Carter and juniors Gurvan Hall Jr., and Bubba Bolden all saw playing time last season and that should continue for 2020.

The future at safety looks very bright for the Hurricanes. Kamren Kinchens (Miami Northwestern) should be a strong addition to the secondary. Highly-touted freshman Avantae Williams is out for the season due to an undisclosed injury and SI99 member James Williams is a player that can elevate the position as soon as he steps on campus in 2021. Another Williams combination on defense will be fun to watch for the future of the Canes’ secondary.

Kicking Specialists

On Roster: 7

Recruiting Class: 1

Grade: A

The Borregales brothers (Jose and Andy) are the local sibling combination that can only be dreamed about, but apparently dreams do come true. Jose is a senior transfer from FIU, a 2018 semi-finalist for the Lou Groza award, a college football award given to the nation’s best kicker. His younger brother Andres (Andy) is committed to the 2021 class from Hollywood (Fl.) Chaminade-Madonna and is considered the best kicker in South Florida.

Australian punter Lou Hedley is a junior and has the potential to be the first Miami punter drafted in the NFL since Matt Bosher. Freshmen Fred Potter and Sebastian Prztula will compete for the position once Hedley departs.