South Florida high school football got going in large numbers over the weekend and a few UM commitments were in action in the monster matchup between defending state champions Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (3A) and Hialeah Champagnat (2A).

Here’s a look at how the UM commitments fared as well as one highly-sought uncommitted recruit the Hurricanes are watching.

UM Commitments

RB Thaddius Franklin (6-1, 217), Chaminade-Madonna, 2021 Miami Commit

Franklin, Miami’s lone running back commit in 2021, stole the show with 164 yards rushing on 28 carries with four touchdowns in a season-opening 27-14 win over defending Florida 2A state champions Champagnat. Franklin is a tough runner that is extremely tough to bring down. The senior also has the speed to take it the distance when he breaks loose.

DT Allan Haye (6-1, 300), Chaminade-Madonna, 2021 Miami Commit

Great quickness for his size and position. The two-sport athlete (basketball) made a key fourth-down tackle early in the first half in Champagnat territory. Haye had five tackles in the game. Haye, also known as “Big Jolly” has the potential to be a solid two-year starter at a Power five school.

DE Jamaal Johnson (6-2, 240), Chaminade-Madonna, 2022 Miami Commit

The junior pressured the quarterback with consistency recording one sack and two tackles. His size enables him to grow into a defensive tackle or a defensive end on the next level. Can be a rotational type of player at a power five school as early as his sophomore season.

Top Uncommitted Player

DE Kenyatta Jackson (6-4, 230), Chaminade-Madonna, Class of 2022

Registered one sack and one tackle for loss. Ideal size at the position and could potentially be one of the nation’s top players and SI99 member by this time next year. Jackson has Miami family ties but the Hurricanes will have to battle Clemson and LSU for Jackson’s commitment. Jackson is looking to make a commitment after his junior and before his senior year.