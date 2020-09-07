Miami’s 2021 recruiting class, generally regarded among the nation’s top 10, is collecting accolades nationwide. SI All-American, for example, named UM’s collections of defensive backs and wide receivers recruits among the nation’s best.

Of course, recruiting is only the first part of the challenge when it comes to winning in college football. Schools must also develop their recruits.

In part three of our four-part series on UM's 2021 recruiting class we'll look at defensive linemen, linebackers and strikers along with grades at each position.

Defensive Linemen

On Roster: 16

Recruiting Class: 5

Grade: A+

Defensive end Gregory Rousseau, a likely first-round pick in the NFL draft, opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and that’s a huge loss. Miami will start junior defensive ends Jaelan Phillips (UCLA transfer) and Quincy Roche (Temple transfer) on the outside and senior Jon Ford and junior Nesta Ford Silvera on the inside at defensive tackles.

Miami is stacked with young reserves on the defensive line. Sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Miller (12 tackles in 2019) should see increased playing time in 2020 while freshmen Jared Harrison-Hunte and Jalar Holley have an opportunity to earn playing time as rotational players. Among defensive ends freshmen Jahfari Harvey and trio of Williams, Williams and Williams (Chantz, Cameron, and Quentin) should provide a menacing pass rush for years.

Defensive tackle Leonard Taylor (Miami Palmetto), an SI All-American, leads the 2021 class on the defensive front along with teammate and fellow defensive tackle Savion Collins and defensive tackle Allan Haye of Hollywood (Fl.) Chaminade-Madonna. Defensive ends Thomas Davis of Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes and Jabari Ishmael (Miami Columbus) add to a dynamic and balanced defensive line. Ishmael, who could also play at Miami’s striker position, is the son of Victor Ishmael, who serves as the assistant strength coach for the Hurricanes.

Linebackers/Strikers

On Roster = 18

Recruiting Class = 3

Grade - B-

The linebackers are probably the most questionable of all groups. Senior linebacker Zach McCloud is the heart and soul of this position group as he redshirted last year due to injury and returns for a fifth season. Linebacker Patrick Joyner Jr., was expected to be alongside McCloud but a recent position change has moved Joyner to defensive end.

Junior linebackers Waynmon Steed and Brandon Jennings Jr., are expected to compete for the other starting linebacker spot along with sophomores Sam Brooks Jr., and Ryan Ragone and freshmen Avery Huff, Tirek Austin-Cave and Corey Flagg. Jennings or Brooks is likely to fill that spot.

At striker, Gilbert Frierson and Keontra Smith are the two likely candidates to get significant playing time in the 2020 season.

The recent addition of striker/linebacker/defensive end Chase Smith of Palm Bay (Fl.) Bayside fills a void for the future. Tyler Johnson of Miami Killian and Deshawn Troutman of Orlando Edgewater are vital additions for the linebacker position group and would be devastating if unable to sign on signing day especially since Ja’Corey Hammett (Miami Northwestern) elected to flip his commitment to West Virginia last month.