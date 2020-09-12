The Miami Hurricanes took care of business Thursday night defeating UAB, 31-14, at Hard Rock Stadium in the 2020 season opener. The Hurricanes were favored by 15 points by some sportsbooks so aesthetically the game looked good for Canes supporters.

What is probably most important is how the game looked in the eyes of recruits, and specifically UM’s 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked ninth in the nation by SI All-American and is regarded as a top 10 class by practically every major recruiting service.

Winning is enormously important for keeping the current commits locked in with Miami.

Miami Northwestern wide receiver Romello Brinson, one of the top commitments to Miami’s 2021 class, de-committed for a brief period because the Hurricanes lost games they were favored to win last season.

“Last year mentally they weren’t where I wanted them to be,” said Brinson, who is trying to help Northwestern win a fourth consecutive state title. “By them losing games to teams I thought they could have defeated it just messed up my head as a young athlete that comes from a state champion.

“I’ll admit I took a step back, but with all the new coaches they got for the new offense and to see the numbers they put up I want to be a part of that and turn the whole thing around and put on for my city.”

Miami rushed for 337 yards against UAB, which bodes well for the running backs and the offensive line.

“They did pretty good for the first game,” said guard Laurence Seymore of Miami Central, another UM 2021 commitment.

Miami’s new up-tempo offense was powered by the four-headed monster of quarterback D’Eriq King (144 yards passing, 83 yards rushing) and running backs Cam’Ron Harris (134 yards, two touchdowns), Jaylan Knighton (59 yards), and Don Chaney Jr. (52 yards).

Miami’s defense held UAB to 282 yards but didn’t produce a turnover so the Turnover Chain will have to wait until next week’s game at Louisville to make its 2020 debut.

“Game was great,” said Miami Northwestern safety Kamren Kinchens, another UM 2021 commitment. “Started off slow but got rolling. Would have like to see some more action in the secondary but I believe it’s going to get better over time.”

Attention to detail will be the difference between winning and losing this season just as it was last season.

For example, Miami had only three penalties for 30 yards against UAB.

Miami missed three field goal attempts, each from 34 yards or closer, in last season’s 28-21 overtime loss to Georgia Tech.

Against UAB, Miami senior kicker Jose Borregales, the transfer from FIU, drilled all of his attempts, including a 25-yard chip shot field goal.

“We started off a little shaky,” said Hollywood (Fl.) Chaminade-Madonna kicker Andy Borregales, a 2021 UM commitment and Jose’s younger brother, “but I think we pulled it together a little more towards the end.”