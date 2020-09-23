Several UM recruits participated in last week’s game between Plantation (Fl.) American Heritage and Hollywood (Fl.) Chaminade-Madonna. Both defenses flexed their muscles as Heritage won, 7-3. Here’s a look at the statistical performances from Miami commitments in that game and others around the state.

S James Williams (6-5, 218), Plantation (Fl.) American Heritage

Williams was intent on making a big impact in the game. The senior made a strong case for the best defender in the country as he played several different positions on the defensive side of the ball. Williams was positioned at outside linebacker, cornerback as well as safety during the contest. The SI99 member had two sacks and three punishing tackles for losses including a borderline sack that was right at the line of scrimmage. Williams also fired into the backfield on blitz packages causing the opposing quarterbacks to rush several throws. Expect Williams to have another big game this week as they travel to Clearwater High School.

DE Jamaal Johnson (6-2, 240), Hollywood (Fl.) Chaminade-Madonna

The 2022 commitment wreaked havoc for his team Friday night. Johnson had three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the loss. Johnson almost was credited with a game-saving play as he punched the ball loose from American Heritage quarterback Blake Murphy at the goal line. The referee on the near sideline awarded the only touchdown of the game to Heritage as a result of the play.

DT Allan Haye (6-2, 310), Hollywood (Fl.) Chaminade-Madonna

Haye clogged the middle of the line for his team as Heritage failed to get anything going running up the middle. Heritage totaled 84 yards rushing on the night and the senior Haye registered two solo tackles, a tackle for loss and assisted on several others.

RB Thad Franklin (6-0, 225) Hollywood (Fl.) Chaminade-Madonna

Franklin struggled to get going as the Heritage defense was completely focused on stopping the bruising workhorse back. Franklin did break free for a 57-yard run, but ended the day with 83 yards rushing on 14 carries. The senior back did leave the game with an ankle injury with just over six minutes left in the game. Franklin is expected to play this week against Fort Myers (Fl.) Bishop Verot.

ATH Malik Curtis (5-11, 160) Fort Myers (Fl.) Bishop Verot

After averaging nearly 200 all-purpose yards per game in his first two outings, Curtis added 84 yards Friday night in a close 21-20 win over Lakeland (Fl.) Christian. The senior had four catches for 39 yards and six rushes for 45 yards. Curtis also converted a two-point conversion in the game. Curtis will be matched up against a tough Chaminade secondary this week.

LB Deshawn Troutman (6-1, 205) Orlando (Fl.) Edgewater

Troutman had his hands full with arguably the best team in the nation in IMG Academy last week. Troutman came up with a fourth-down tackle and nearly recorded a safety in the game, but the rushing attack of IMG put up 253 yards in a 48-7 win. Troutman assisted on seven tackles and had a tackle for loss. Edgewater gets Winter Park (Fl.) this Friday.

LB Thomas Davis (6-1, 235) Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes

Davis was held out of the game against Oakleaf (Fl.) because of a concussion and hopes to be back next week. Davis’ Vikings easily defeated Oakleaf, 37-17, in his absence. The undefeated Vikings hosts undefeated Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County this week.

DT Brandon Cleveland (6-3, 260), Tampa (Fl.) Carrollwood Day

A commitment to the 2022 class, Cleveland has shown up in a big way so far in two games in the 2020 season. The junior has 13 tackles, three tackles for losses and two sacks this season. Cleveland had three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and several pressures in the first half alone against Clearwater (Fl.) Calvary Christian two weeks ago. Carrollwood Day travels to Fort White (Fl.) this Friday.

Edge/Striker/Athlete Chase Smith (6-3, 190), Palm Bay (Fl.) Bayside

First game this Friday against local rival Viera.

TE Elijah Arroyo (6-4, 210), Frisco (Tx.) Independence

First game this Friday against local rival Frisco.