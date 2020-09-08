Miami’s 2021 Recruiting Class, which has been celebrated by a host of publications, is ranked No. 9 nationally by SI All-American in its Top 25 Preseason Team Recruiting Rankings, adding yet another honor to a growing list for the Hurricanes’ prospects.

SI All-American rated the classes largely on three qualifications:

1. High end talent (SI99 members, SI99 candidates, etc.);

2. Quality talent at premium positions (QB, LT, DE, DT, CB);

3. Class mirroring current team needs.

UM has two players named to the Preseason SI99, the top 99 players in the nation – safety James Williams of Plantation (Fl.) American Heritage and defensive tackle Leonard Taylor of Miami Palmetto.

Williams is ranked as the nation’s No. 19 prospect by SI All-American and the nation’s top-rated safety while Taylor is No. 20 overall and No. 4 nationally among interior defensive linemen.

In addition Miami's 2021 Class has a number of other top prospects including tight end Elijah Arroyo of Frisco (Tx.) Independence, rated No. 8 nationally among ‘H’ tight ends, the new-age versatile guys; and offensive tackle Michael McLaughlin of Parkland (Fl.) Douglas, rated No. 10 nationally at his position.

Miami’s class could get stronger if it can secure players such as running back Amari Daniels of Miami Central, who is ranked as the No. 5 running back prospect in the nation by SI All-American; nickel cornerback Markevious Brown of Bradenton (Fl.) IMG Academy, who is rated as the No. 9 nickel cornerback nationally; safety Terrion Arnold of Tallahassee (Fl.) St. John Paul II, rated No. 3 among safeties nationally; or safety Derrick Davis of Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway, rated No. 6 nationally among safeties.

SIAA Preseason Team Recruiting Rankings (and SI99 members)

1. Ohio State - 10

2. Alabama - 8

3. Clemson - 7

4. Georgia - 5

5. LSU - 4

6. Michigan - 4

7. Florida - 3

8. Oregon - 2

9. Miami - 2

10. Oklahoma - 4

11. Notre Dame - 4

12. Tennessee - 4

13. Auburn - 3

14. North Carolina - 2

15. USC - 2

16. Texas - 2

17. TAMU - 1

18. Washington - 2

19. Wisconsin - 0

20. Minnesota - 2

21. Arizona State - 1

22. Iowa - 0

23. Maryland - 1

24. Nebraska - 1

25. Florida State - 0