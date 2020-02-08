Analysis: Michigan's Win Over MSU Checks Off A Lot Of Boxes

Streaking No More: Michigan's four-game losing streak to Michigan State, which looked like it would continue as long as MSU had Cassius Winston and U-M did not, is no more. Juwan Howard scoring, arguably, the most important victory of his young career (especially with a huge contingent of elite recruits on hand) as the rivalry was starting to tilt significantly in the Spartans' favor.

A three-game losing streak at Crisler Center, which included two- and three-point losses, has been extinguished. And with remaining matchups against Indiana, Wisconsin and Nebraska, Michigan should run the table at home the rest of the season.

Perhaps biggest of all, the Wolverines earned a Quad 1 win, beating the NCAA Net Ranking's No. 12 team (No. 10 per Kenpom heading into action today), giving U-M a 5-8 record against Tier A opponents this season, a mark that will help further the Maize and Blue's NCAA resume. Honestly, barring a total collapse in its final eight regular-season games and guaranteed Big Ten Tournament contest, Michigan likely locked in its postseason with the victory over MSU.

It was a very good day for the Michigan program. Its best day, in fact, since celebrating its Battle 4 Atlantis championship with a victory over Gonzaga Nov. 29.

Three By Three: In its previous three contests at home, Michigan had shot just 25.0 percent from behind the arc and it has been a source of frustration in the majority of the team's nine losses this season, but on Saturday, the three-ball was a positive factor for the Wolverines, as U-M made better than 39.0% of its tries for just the 10th time this year (no surprise Michigan is 10-0 in those games).

This season, three pointers have accounted for 33.7% of Michigan's points but they accounted for 42.9% Saturday as U-M had just 13 two-point field goals compared to 11 threes (and 18 points at the charity stripe).

On the other side of the court, Michigan held Michigan State to 26.1% shooting from threes (6 of 23), the sixth time U-M held a Big Ten opponent to less than 30.0% from three-point land.

It's an old John Beilein adage (and one that was debunked) that the Wolverines "live and die by the three." With everything else almost equal - MSU had two more free throws and two more two-pointers - the three ball did prove the biggest difference for the Maize and Blue.

Off The Bench: Michigan's bench has been one of the team's weakest parts this season, especially shortened due to the injury of junior Isaiah Livers, but with Livers back Saturday, sophomore Brandon Johns Jr. was able to contribute key offense as a reserve (seven points) while senior Austin Davis continued to produce (four points on 2 of 3 shooting) and sophomore David DeJulius offered 10 points.

In total, Michigan's bench did something it has rarely done this season - outscored its opposition, doing so 21-12.

One cannot underestimate the importance of Livers returning, the junior scoring 14 points, including a pair of threes.

Johns Jr. has been a huge hit in recent games filling in for Livers, and is now pushed to a reduced role, but there is no doubt that Livers' presence gives U-M its best possible lineup. Johns, DeJulius and Davis provide Michigan three legitimate options off the bench, allowing Howard to better utilize rotations without exposing Michigan to major weaknesses.

Senior Bookends: No one will confuse Zavier Simpson with Craig Hodges, but Simpson carried the Wolverines in the first half of Saturday's game against MSU with three three-pointers - and with a 3 for 7 showing against Ohio State earlier in the week, marked the first time in his career he had three three-point makes in back-to-back games.

Simpson scored a team-high 16 points and while he didn't outscore Winston (MSU's senior PG had 20), he did outplay him and won the both the individual and team battle, potentially ending the two great point guards' careers with the last laugh.

Simpson finished a game-best +15, doling eight assists and grabbing four rebounds. His final three pointer, his fourth of the game, staked Michigan to a 65-54 lead while he added a pair of free throws in the final 1:54 to seal the victory.

While Simpson starred early and was key throughout, it looked like this would be a day to forget for Michigan's other senior, center Jon Teske.

At the half, Teske was 0 for 2 from the floor, hadn't scored and hadn't grabbed a rebound. He missed his first five shots overall before an alley-oop dunk at 12:53 of the second half gave U-M a 46-40 lead (and led to a Michigan State timeout). Wearing the emotion clearly on his face, the throwdown sparked the 7-1, 265-pounder.

Over that final 12:53, Teske scored seven points and secured five rebounds.

It won't go down as one of Teske's finest performances, and there remain serious questions about how many minutes he should be getting going forward, but like Simpson, Teske made some big plays for the Wolverines when absolutely necessary, and he'll finish his career (barring a matchup in the Big Ten Tournament) with final bragging rights over rival Michigan State.