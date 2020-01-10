Takeaways: Seniors Lead Michigan To Double-OT Win Over Purdue

Never Giving Up: The final box score will say Purdue sophomore center Trevion Williams ate Michigan senior Jon Teske up in Thursday's Maize and Blue win - Williams scoring a career-high 36 points (his previous high was 18 and he was coming off a six-point outing in a loss Sunday to Illinois).

But that doesn't tell the entire story. On a night Juwan Howard refused to double Williams, Teske never gave up and his perseverance ultimately paid off, as Williams was 0 for 1 in the second OT, scoring a single point on a free throw as Michigan outscored Purdue 16-10 in the final five minutes.

There were absolutely frustrating moments throughout the contest, as Williams used a variety of moves and, at times, simply bullied Teske around the basket en route to 16 first-half points and 13 second-half points, scoring 11 of the Boilermakers' final 13 points in regulation.

Howard stuck with his 7-1, 265-pound senior, though, Teske getting the final 20:02 at the '5' and his effort throughout the last two overtimes, battling Williams for every inch on the floor, appeared to wear down Williams.

Williams was 2 for 4 in the first overtime and scored six points total but, as noted, just one in the second OT, forcing his teammates to pick up the slack, and that was a recipe for success for the Wolverines; the rest of the Boilermakers shot 30.2 percent from the floor and contributed just 42 points total.

Hero Ball: Zavier Simpson has been criticized this year for playing too much 'hero ball' (including by me), trying to force shots when he's not a natural shooter or scorer, but on Thursday night, Simpson needed to wear the cape.

Simpson scored a team-high 22 points playing a game-high 49 minutes, and saved the Wolverines late, scoring U-M's final four points in regulation (tying the score at 60-60 and then 62-62) and its first three points of the first overtime.

He sent the game into a second OT with another game-tying layup, and then with Michigan leading by three early in the second overtime, hit a three-pointer to give the Maize and Blue a six-point margin. Sealing the win, he hit two free throws with 10 seconds left in double overtime.

In total, Michigan's senior point guard scored 14 of the Wolverines' final 26 points, bailing out his teammates, who struggled terribly throughout the contest.

Three-Ball Woes: Michigan made 2 of 3 three-point attempts in overtime, but it was a brutal showing overall by the Wolverines from behind the arc as they finished shooting just 24.1 percent, and made only 19.2 percent before the second OT.

No one shot it well, Simpson was 1 for 5, Teske 1 for 4, freshman Franz Wager 3 for 9, sophomore Brandon Johns Jr., missed four of his first five before connecting on his sixth while junior Eli Brooks was 0 for 3.

U-M had been winless in three contests when failing to shoot 30.0 percent from three-point range this season and found a way to win Thursday despite hitting less than 1/4 of its threes, but this marks the third straight game of sub-optimal three-point shooting - the Wolverines have now connected on just 27.4 percent of their threes in their last three contests.

If not for Simpson's heroics, Michigan's struggles behind the arc would have been the story of the game. U-M has shot better than 40.0 percent from three in seven games this season so the potential is there. The Wolverines' stroke needs to return to have any chance of winning on the road Sunday at Minnesota.

Brooks Is Broken: Eli Brooks has been one of Michigan's success stories this year, his 24 points against North Carolina leading U-M to the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship in November. But Brooks is slumping. Big time.

He showed little aggressiveness and desire to have the ball in his hands last weekend in a loss at Michigan State, attempting just five total shots (making one) in 36 minutes of action. On Thursday, Brooks was again content to pass the ball when he took possession, taking only six shots in 41 minutes, making two (his only basket after the half was a key layup with 3:16 remaining in regulation).

In the second half alone, Brooks took two shots and failed to record a rebound, an assist, a block or a steal. He scored two points and picked up a foul in 17 minutes, ghosting in a Maize and Blue uniform.

When the going gets tough, Brooks has not shown up for the battles recently, contributing just 5.8 points per game in Michigan's last six matchups with Power 5 teams, shooting 14 of 43 from the floor (32.6 percent), including 3 for 19 from behind the arc (15.8 percent).

U-M needs more from Brooks or more from its two-guard but with limited depth at the 1 and 2 (Simpson, Brooks, sophomore David DeJulius and sophomore Adrien Nunez - and the latter not a real option), Michigan is stuck waiting for Brooks to get back to a good place mentally.

DeJulius could take a few more of the minutes, but with three players for two positions, the Wolverines really need all three to play significant minutes and maximize their opportunities. Thus, Howard's only option is to continue to instill belief in Brooks and hope that at some point (ideally soon), he regains his confidence and shooting stroke.