Michigan men's basketball moves inside Top 20 of updated AP Poll rankings
After four consecutive victories, Michigan men's basketball continues to move up in the national rankings.
The Wolverines (18-5, 10-2 Big Ten) moved up four spots to No. 20 in the newest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday, one of five teams from the Big Ten Conference to be recognized in the rankings. Michigan is joined by No. 7 Purdue, No. 11 Michigan State, No. 16 Wisconsin and No. 25 Maryland.
Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll — Week 14
1.) Auburn
2.) Alabama
3.) Florida
4.) Duke
5.) Tennessee
6.) Houston
7.) Purdue
8.) Texas A&M
9.) St. Johns
10.) Iowa State
11.) Michigan State
12.) Texas Tech
13.) Arizona
14.) Memphis
15.) Kentucky
16.) Wisconsin
17.) Kansas
18.) Marquette
19.) Ole Miss
20.) Michigan
21.) Missouri
22.) Mississippi State
23.) Clemson
24.) Creighton
25.) Maryland
Also receiving votes: UCLA (123), UConn (106), Illinois (59), Louisville (53), New Mexico (40), Drake (21), Saint Mary's (20), Utah St. (8), George Mason (7), Gonzaga (5).
On Tuesday, Michigan hosts Purdue in a matchup that will determine first place in the Big Ten standings. The Boilermakers (19-5, 11-2) are currently a half-game ahead of the Wolverines, who will look to even the season series after suffering their worst defeat of the year, 91-64, in West Lafayette on Jan. 24.
