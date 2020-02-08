Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Michigan State Spartans

No. 16 Michigan State: 16-7 (8-4 in Big Ten)

Last Result: Penn State Nittany Lions 75, Michigan State Spartans 70

Cassius Winston, arguably the best player and the best free throw shooter in the conference, shooting 86% from the free throw strike, who had also made his last 12 free throw attempts, stepped up to the line to try and tie the game for the Spartans with 11 seconds remaining, after inexcusably getting fouled by Penn State’s Curtis Jones on a layup he made. Winston clanked the free throw off of the back rim, which shocked everyone in the Breslin Center, including himself. After Lamar Stevens, who led the Nittany Lions with 24 points in the contest, knocked down two free throws, Winston had a chance to atone for his missed free throw on a three point attempt that would have also tied the game, which clanked off the rim with a second remaining. Though Winston missed the most important two shots he had all night, he carried the Spartans in the game with 25 points and 9 assists, while none of his teammates even reached double-digits in scoring.

Penn State’s Myron Jones five first half three pointers led the Nittany Lions to a six point half time lead in a back and forth half, which saw both head coaches receiving technical fouls. The Nittany Lions went on a 12-0 run to take the lead 31-21 with 5:12 left in the first half. Penn State then held onto the lead until the Spartans went on a 12-2 run, which gave Michigan State the lead for the first time since the 7:55 mark in the first half, 55-53 with 11:51 left in the game. The Nittany Lions were ultimately able to prevail in the game, despite the Spartans comeback effort led by Stevens, who scored seven of Penn State's final nine points. This win was Penn State’s first win in East Lansing since 2009 and second victory in the Breslin Center in the last 25 years.

With the loss, Michigan State has now lost consecutive games for the first time this year, as well as dropping a Big Ten home game for the first time since February 2, 2019. The Spartan’s inability to take care of the basketball really hurt them in this one, as Michigan State had 15 turnovers in which the Nittany Lions scored 21 points off of. Penn State was also helped by their 15 second chance points off of their 11 offensive rebounds. Those extra possessions the Nittany Lions were able to steal was one of the biggest reasons, they were able to come away with the win despite shooting a lower percentage from the field than the Spartans, as Michigan State shot 47.3%, while Penn State shot 41.3%.

Michigan State’s Last Matchup Against Michigan:

January 5, 2020: Michigan State Spartans 87, Michigan Wolverines 69

The Wolverines never led in the Breslin Center, as Juwan Howard’s bunch got beat up in East Lansing. Michigan never found a way to slow down Cassius Winston, who dominated the game with a career high 32 points, while also adding 9 assists. The Michigan State big Xavier Tillman also had an incredible game with 20 points, 11 rebounds and a career high six blocks.

In a game, which Michigan couldn’t seem to get a defensive stop, as the Spartans shot 52.8% from the field and 46.7% from three, the Wolverines offense also struggled much of the game, shooting 5-for-23, 21.7%, from three point range and 36.2% from the field. Michigan also found themselves in foul trouble most of the contest, as the Spartans shot 33 free throws, while six Wolverine players recorded at least three fouls.

Without Isaiah Livers in the contest for the Wolverines, four Michigan players reached double-digits in points. John Teske led the team with 15 points; however, he was bad on the defensive end against Xavier Tillman and even fouled out in the game. Though Zavier Simpson had 14 points and eight assists in the game, he also didn’t have such a great game, as he was inefficient shooting 6-for-18 and got outplayed in the guard matchup against Winston. Brandon Jones had 12 points and Franz Wagner accounted for 10, while Eli Brooks was non existent in the game, going 0-for-4 from long range and only accounting for 2 points and 3 assists in 36 minutes of action.

This game was never really close, as the closest the Wolverines got in the second half to the Spartans was eight points. Michigan State controlled the game on both ends of the floor and every time it felt like Michigan may go on a run, Cassius Winston would make another play to shut the door.

Players to Watch:

Cassius Winston, Senior, Guard

The 6-1 senior guard from Detroit has been a Michigan destroyer the last two seasons, as he has averaged 24 points and 8.75 assists in his last four games against the Wolverines. Winston won the Big Ten Player of the year award last season and entered this season as the only consensus selection to the preseason All-American Team. However, he wasn’t playing up to his high standards at the start of the season in large part due to his mind being anywhere but the basketball court, as his younger brother Zachary passed away. Before tip offs, Winston now does a handshake he created with his brother, while they were in High School. Even after the slow start to the season, though, Winston still has the third most points per game average in the Big Ten at 18.5 and is fifth highest in the conference in assists per contest at 5.9. The senior guard is also the best three point shooter on the team of anyone who plays more than 16 minutes a game, as he is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. The Spartans put the ball in Winston’s hands for almost the entire game, so in order for Michigan to break a three game losing streak in Ann Arbor, they must at least keep Winston contained for most of the contest.

Xavier Tillman, Junior, Forward/Center

The Michigan State big man has played fantastic for them this season, as he is averaging a double-double per contest at 13.3 points and 10.1 rebounds. In addition, Tillman has also had nine games in which he has recorded at least three blocks this season. The 6-8 Spartan is listed as a forward but normally plays the five spot for Michigan State. Tillman will also occasionally step out and hit a three point shot, as he is shooting 31.6% from long distance while averaging almost two attempts per game. Tillman does most of his work on the inside, though, and got the better of the matchup against John Teske in the last meeting between these rivals. If Michigan wants to win this game, they will need Teske to play better one on one defense, or they will have to mix in a double team on Tillman, making the other shooters, not named Cassius Winston, try and beat them.

How do you think Cassius Winston will do today? What about Xavier Tillman? Comment below!!!