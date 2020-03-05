Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers 7-22 (2-16 in Big Ten)

Last Result: Northwestern Wildcats 81, Nebraska Cornhuskers 76 in OT

The Cornhuskers suffered their 14th straight loss and fell into last place in the Big Ten standings after the Wildcats came away with an overtime win in Lincoln. Nebraska let a game they could have easily won slip away in large part due to their struggles at the foul line. In the last 10 years, no Division 1 team had shot 30 or more free throws and shot under 30% from the charity stripe until Nebraska on Sunday, who shot an abysmal 8-for-30, 26.7%, from the free throw line. The Cornhuskers also didn’t help themselves by turning the ball over 21 times in the contest.

Even with the turnovers and missed free throws, Nebraska reached at least 76 points for the first time since their last win, which was against Iowa on January 7th. The Cornhuskers matched their season high in three pointers made with 12, also making it the first time Nebraska hit over eight threes in a game since their last matchup against Michigan on January 28th. Despite the Cornhuskers’ best three point shooter Thorir Thorbjarnarson, finishing just 1-for-7 from three, Nebraska still shot a solid 37.5% from beyond the arc, which was their highest percentage from long range in a contest since February 1st. In the game against Northwestern, Nebraska had four players reach double-digits in scoring. Haanif Cheatham led the Cornhuskers with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, which included three makes from long range, while Dachon Burke Jr. accounted for 19 points and five steals. The Nebraska point guard Cam Mack also reached double figures in scoring, as he had 13 points and seven assists in the contest while the freshman Yvan Ouedraogo had 11 points and a career high 19 rebounds. Ouedraogo did have major struggles at the line, though, as he finished the contest 1-for-9 from the free throw line, which included two misses while Nebraska was down 78-76 with 22 seconds left in overtime.

The Cornhuskers’ defense was not great as usual, giving up 81 points on 46.3% shooting to Northwestern, who had not scored more than 80 points in a game since their seventh game of the season on December 3rd. Nebraska is the worst defense in the Big Ten, as they give up a conference worst 76.6 points per contest while allowing their opponents to shoot 44.3% from the field. Nebraska's three point defense was solid in the game, though, as they held Northwestern to just four three pointers made on 23.5% shooting from beyond the arc. Like Nebraska, Northwestern had four players with double-digit points, including Miller Kopp who had 21 points and hit a three pointer that triggered a Wildcats 7-0 run to start overtime.

Nebraska, who came into the game losing their last four contests by at least 12 points, was able to keep the game against Northwestern close, as neither team led by more than nine points at any point in the game. Despite playing a close game for the first time in almost three weeks, Nebraska will still go into Crisler Center trying to snap a 14 game losing streak.

Nebraska’s Last Matchup Against Michigan:

January 28, 2020: Michigan Wolverines 79, Nebraska Cornhuskers 68

Coming off of a four game losing streak, the Wolverines, who were winless on the road, came into Lincoln, Nebraska and got a much needed win without their two best players. The Wolverines leader Zavier Simpson was serving his suspension and Isaiah Livers was sidelined due to injury. Michigan was sloppy on the offensive end without their quarterback, as they turned the ball over 17 times while accounting for just 13 assists. Despite the carelessness with the ball and shooting a poor 29.2% from beyond the arc, the Michigan offense was still able to put up a solid scoring night with 79 points thanks to making 50% of their shots from the field.

Eli Brooks led the team with 20 points, as he went 4-for-10 from long range, and accounted for nine rebounds, while Franz Wagner added 18 points and eight rebounds. However, Wagner struggled to take care of the basketball, as he had six turnovers in the game. Brandon Johns Jr. played really well, starting in place of Livers, as the Michigan forward scored 16 points on 5-for-6 shooting and had seven rebounds. John Teske was average in the contest, scoring nine points and accounting for eight rebounds. No other Wolverine besides those four had more than five points in the game.

Nebraska only had five players score against the Wolverines. Cam Mack led the way for the Cornhuskers with 19 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. The Nebraska point guard also hit a career high five three pointers in the game. Haanif Cheatham, the only Nebraska senior that played, scored 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting while freshman Kevin Cross came off the bench and matched a career high 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting. Dachon Burke Jr. didn’t have a great game, as he scored seven points on 3-for-12 shooting, while Thorir Thorbjarnarson had a solid night with eight points and eight rebounds. As a team, Nebraska shot the ball pretty well, shooting 44.1% from the field and 42.9% from long range in this contest. Nebraska was not helped, though, by being out-rebounded 41-27 and shooting 12 less free throws than the Wolverines in the game.

After Nebraska took their first lead of the second half 52-50 with a jump shot from Kevin Cross with 13:49 left in the game, Michigan responded with a 21-4 run that put the game away. Nebraska missed 11 of 12 shots over a nine minute stretch and went scoreless for four minutes, while Michigan began to pull away, making the score 71-56, which was Michigan’s largest lead of the day with 5:47 remaining.

Without their two best players the Wolverines looked a little out of sorts; however, Nebraska showed why they are the worst team in the Big Ten, as Michigan was still able to pull away in the second half and win their first road game of the season with relative ease.

Players to Watch:

Cam Mack, Sophomore, Guard

The 6-2 point guard is averaging 12.0 points per contest. Mack also ranks 3rd in the Big Ten in assists per game, averaging 6.4. After playing in only one game his freshman season, Mack has been thrown straight into the fire this year, playing over 30 minutes in every game except one so far this year. The sophomore guard’s best overall game of the season was when he accounted for a triple-double with 11 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the win against Purdue. Recently, though, Mack has not shot the ball well, as he is shooting 26% from the field while averaging just 7.4 points per contest in his last seven games, which is significantly worse than his 38.6% shooting from the field on the season. Mack is going to have a very interesting guard match-up with Michigan’s leader Zavier Simpson, who won’t make it easy for Mack to get going. However, in order for Nebraska to shock the Big Ten and break their losing streak, Mack will have to score the ball effectively, while also being a solid facilitator.

Dachon Burke Jr., Junior, Guard

The guard from Orange, New Jersey has been extremely inconsistent for Nebraska this season. Burke Jr. averages 12.1 points per game; however, he disappears in some games. In fact, Burke Jr. has failed to score over nine points in 10 games this season. Recently, though, unlike Mack, Burke Jr. has been scoring the ball more effectively and consistently, as he has scored double-digit points in each of his last seven games. Burke Jr. has also been inconsistent from three, as he has had multiple four made three games, yet he is still only a 29.6% shooter from behind the arc. The junior guard certainly can put up a big scoring night against the Wolverines, as he has had seven games with at least 17 points. In order for Nebraska to win in Crisler Center, Burke Jr. must continue his solid play, while also getting help from his backcourt mate Cam Mack.

