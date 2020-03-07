Big Ten Tournament Seeding Scenarios

Michigan's spot isn't set in stone but there's not much movement that can take place. The Wolverines are currently the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten tournament, but could finish ninth depending on the remaining slate of games. Here's how fans should want things to play out.

Saturday, March 7

No. 3 Wisconsin (13-6) at No. 10 Indiana (9-10)

Michigan fans should probably pull for Wisconsin here, but the outcome of this game doesn't affect the Wolverines. There's no way Michigan can catch the Badgers and U-M possesses the tie breaker against the Hoosiers should both teams end up with a 10-10 record in the conference.

No. 8 Rutgers (10-9) at No. 11 Purdue (9-10)

Michigan fans need to pull for Purdue here. With a better record than the Boilermakers right now and a 2-0 record against them, Michigan can't finish behind Purdue. The Wolverines can, however, finish behind Rutgers if the Scarlet Knights were to beat Purdue and Michigan falls to Maryland tomorrow.

No. 6 Penn State (11-8) at No. 13 Northwestern (2-17)

Unfortunately, this game has no effect on the Wolverines either. If Northwestern somehow can beat Penn State, and Michigan wins at Maryland tomorrow, both teams would be 11-9 in conference play. However, the Nittany Lions would still finish ahead of the Wolverines because of its 1-0 record against U-M this season.

Sunday, March 8

No. 14 Nebraska (2-17) at No. 12 Minnesota (7-12)

This game means nothing to Michigan. Both teams are solidly below the Wolverines and won't factor in to what U-M is trying to do.

No. 5 Ohio State (11-8) at No. 2 Michigan State (13-6)

The game between U-M's two most hated rivals has no bearing on where the Wolverines will finish. Michigan and Ohio State could both complete the season with 11-9 records, but because the Buckeyes are 2-0 against the Wolverines this year, they'll automatically finish ahead of U-M. If Michigan fans want some sort of rooting interest here, pull for the Buckeyes so that Michigan State can't win a Big Ten title.

No. 7 Iowa (11-8) at No. 4 Illinois (12-7)

Michigan fans probably would want the Illini in this one, but based on some confusing tie breakers, the Wolverines can't finish ahead of Iowa. The Wolverines definitely can't catch Illinois, but they can finish with the same record as the Hawkeyes, both in conference and overall. Since U-M is 1-1 against Iowa this year, other things come into play. The outcome of this game could really make things pretty hairy for several teams, though.

There is a scenario where Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Michigan and Rutgers could all finish with an 11-9 record in Big Ten play. If that happens, several tie-breaker scenarios have to be vetted. You can check the tiebreakers here for yourself, but based on head-to-head records between the teams tied with each other, I believe the teams would finish like this...

No. 5 Iowa (4-2 against this group, but 1-0 against Ohio State)

No. 6 Ohio State (4-2 against this group, but 0-1 against Iowa)

No. 7 Penn State (4-3)

No. 8 Michigan (3-4)

No. 9 Rutgers (1-5)

In conclusion, Michigan fans want a Rutgers loss and that's really about it. That is the only outcome that could potentially change up Michigan's seeding. As things currently sit, Iowa is No. 7, Michigan is No. 8 and Rutgers is No. 9. The Wolverines will finish as the 8-seed or 9-seed depending on how today's and tomorrow's games play out. Happy seeding!

Where do you think Michigan finishes? How much does it even matter? Comment below!!!