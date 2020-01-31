WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

BREAKING: Juwan Howard Reinstates Zavier Simpson

Brandon Brown

The Michigan basketball program sent out a release on Friday evening confirming that senior point guard Zavier Simpson will travel with the team to New York City and play in Saturday's game against Rutgers.

The David and Meredith Kaplan University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard announced today (Friday, Jan. 31), the reinstatement of senior guard Zavier Simpson and noted he will travel and play in the Wolverines B1G Super Saturday match-up with No. 25 Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

"After speaking with Warde (Manuel) before today's practice and after my media availability, we agreed to lift Zavier's suspension," said Howard. "I am looking forward to moving on from this. Anything further will continue to be handled within."

Simpson missed U-M's road game at Nebraska (Jan. 28) due to a suspension of violating team rules.

Statement from U-M senior guard Zavier Simpson

"This past weekend, I made some disappointing decisions which violated our team rules. I accept full responsibility and having to sit out the Nebraska game was part of that. I deserved it and fully supported coach Howard's decision. Not being with my teammates made it a long night, however, it gave me the time to reflect.

"I know I let my coaches, teammates, and fans down as well as athletic department and community members. More importantly, I let myself and family down. They say you learn something new, or from something, every day and this is one of those times.

"I have apologized to my team and now apologize to everyone who continues to support me as well as our program. I am grateful for the opportunity to get back on the court Saturday and to represent this great university. Go Blue!"

What does this do to your prediction for the Rutgers game? How do you think Simpson will personally respond? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: David DeJulius Talks Rutgers, Role As Point Guard, More

David DeJulius met with the media on Friday and spoke about Rutgers, his first start and what he hopes to do better should he be called upon to start again.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning: 01/31/20

Inject that Charmin-soft 2022 football schedule straight into my veins!

Steve Deace

by

Joparish

Video: Everything Juwan Howard Said About Zavier Simpson And Isaiah Livers

Juwan Howard met with the media and fielded several questions about Zavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Michigan Football To Host Connecticut In 2022

Michigan's 2022 football schedule is now complete with the addition of UConn.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Listen: Michigan Football Has Several Holes To Fill In 2020

Michigan definitely has some solid players returning but there are some major holes to fill as well.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Jon Teske Compares Eli Brooks And David DeJulius As Point Guards, More

Senior center Jon Teske's entire career has overlapped with Zavier Simpson so it's interesting to hear him compare Eli Brooks and David DeJulius as point guards.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Hoops Fans Not Confident Wolverines Will Make NCAAs

The Wolverines ended their four-game losing streak earlier this week but as they head into a key game against Rutgers, the fans lack confidence Michigan has turned the corner as it relates to the NCAA Tournament.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/30/20

Has Michigan ever had a basketball player with Franz Wagner's skill-set and potential?

Steve Deace

by

BrandonBrown

Here's What I'm Thinking...The 2020 Quarterback Battle

Jim Harbaugh has a tough decision to make when it comes to the quarterback position for next season.

Brandon Brown

by

MichaelSpath

Michigan Player Comparison: Dax Hill's Five-Star Talent Measures Up To Peppers

In our series looking at how current starters compare to former greats, Dax Hill finds himself in rare company with Jabrill Peppers.

Kevin Minor

by

Marty.Rheaume