BREAKING: Juwan Howard Reinstates Zavier Simpson

The Michigan basketball program sent out a release on Friday evening confirming that senior point guard Zavier Simpson will travel with the team to New York City and play in Saturday's game against Rutgers.

The David and Meredith Kaplan University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard announced today (Friday, Jan. 31), the reinstatement of senior guard Zavier Simpson and noted he will travel and play in the Wolverines B1G Super Saturday match-up with No. 25 Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

"After speaking with Warde (Manuel) before today's practice and after my media availability, we agreed to lift Zavier's suspension," said Howard. "I am looking forward to moving on from this. Anything further will continue to be handled within."

Simpson missed U-M's road game at Nebraska (Jan. 28) due to a suspension of violating team rules.

Statement from U-M senior guard Zavier Simpson

"This past weekend, I made some disappointing decisions which violated our team rules. I accept full responsibility and having to sit out the Nebraska game was part of that. I deserved it and fully supported coach Howard's decision. Not being with my teammates made it a long night, however, it gave me the time to reflect.

"I know I let my coaches, teammates, and fans down as well as athletic department and community members. More importantly, I let myself and family down. They say you learn something new, or from something, every day and this is one of those times.

"I have apologized to my team and now apologize to everyone who continues to support me as well as our program. I am grateful for the opportunity to get back on the court Saturday and to represent this great university. Go Blue!"

What does this do to your prediction for the Rutgers game? How do you think Simpson will personally respond? Comment below!!!