BREAKING: Zavier Simpson Suspended

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard has announced that senior point guard Zavier Simpson will miss the Nebraska game Tuesday night. Here's the press release:

The David and Meredith Kaplan University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard announced today (Monday, Jan. 27), senior guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for violation of team policies and will miss the Wolverines game at Nebraska, Tuesday (Jan. 28) night.

"While we are disappointed with what has transpired with Zavier, we know there are always lessons to learn and grow from. We take these matters and consequences very seriously," said Howard. "Moving forward, we will continue to handle this matter appropriately within our program and basketball family."

With Simpson out of the lineup, it's likely that sophomore David DeJulius will step into the starting role at point guard. DeJulius hasn't been the facilitator that Simpson has but is a more natural scorer. Simpson is also known as the head of the snake on the defensive end of the floor, but DeJulius can absolutely guard the other team's point guard.

It's going to be very interesting to see how Howard handles his lineup and rotation now with Simpson out and Isaiah Livers likely out as well.

