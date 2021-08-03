Sports Illustrated home
Duncan Robinson Makes NBA History

The former Michigan wing just inked a deal that will make him an answer to an NBA trivia question for many years.
Former Michigan sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is a rich man. The 6-7 sniper just signed a new deal with the Miami Heat and made NBA history in the process.

Robinson has 90 million reasons to smile that big. His deal also includes and early termination option after the fourth year. 

It's not a surprise that Robinson was offered the kind of money he was. He became the fastest player in NBA history to make 500 three-pointers and, since becoming an everyday player, has consistently shot over 40-percent from long range. 

Last year was Robinson's best yet, which led to the massive extension. He started all 72 games during the COVID-shortened season and four playoff games as well. Over the course of the adjusted campaign he averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game and shot 40.8 percent from three-point range.

After going undrafted in 2018, Robinson signed a two-way deal with the Miami Heat and the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G League. He played in just 15 games with one start as a rookie and averaged only 3.3 points. If you watch him play now, it's amazing that he only shot 28.6 percent from three-point range during that first year.

After starting out at Williams College before transferring to Michigan and barely making it into the NBA, Robinson is now making $18 million per year. What a story.

Basketball

