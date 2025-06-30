EA Sports to revive fan-favorite college basketball series after long hiatus
After disappearing from the market in 2009, EA Sports announced that the beloved college basketball video game series would return. EA made the college basketball game from 1998-2009, and after EA College Football 25 was such a hit, fans have now been clamoring to see a basketball return. They now have their wish.
"Bring the Madness. Let's run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame" - EA Sports wrote on its social media account.
There is no official release date, but 2028 sounds like a likely debut for the sports series.
In a memo sent to college conference offices from the College Licensing Company (CLC), dated July 26, 2025, CLC put out a request for proposal (RFP) to create a college basketball video game in November 2024,” Brown wrote for Extra Points. “According to the memo, five companies expressed formal interest, and three filed formal bids.
The CLC memo recommends that the conferences accept the proposal made by EA Sports to bring back EA Sports College Basketball. This proposal states a plan for EA Sports to release the first game in 2028.
Michigan fans will get to play with their favorite Wolverine basketball players once again. And like College Football, the basketball game should feature real-life players.
