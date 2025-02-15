Wolverine Digest

ESPN's Jay Bilas likes Michigan's chances at deep NCAA Tournament run

Led by Danny Wolf and Tre Donaldson, the Wolverines can make some noise in March Madness says ESPN's Jay Bilas...

Matt Lounsberry

Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Midway through the month of February, excitement is beginning to build for March Madness and the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

On Saturday, the selection committee revealed its preview of the Top 16 teams in the 68-team bracket, with Michigan slotting in at No. 14 in the country and the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region. Looking ahead, ESPN's Jay Bilas likes the Wolverines' chances to make a deep run in 'the Big Dance' next month.

Asked which No. 4 seed in ESPN's bracketologist Joe Lunardi's latest projection had the best chance to make a run to the Elite Eight, Bilas pointed out Michigan and fellow Big Ten title contender Wisconsin.

"Michigan has two seven-footers in Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin," Bilas said. "They run a lot of 4-5 ball screens, which you hardly ever see, and Danny Wolf is legit. I mean, he's the reason — he was at Yale last year — he's the reason Auburn went home in the first round. Like, he's a legitimate NBA player.

"They've got some things not a lot of teams have. Tre Donaldson's their point guard, played at Auburn last year. Really good player."

ESPN's Jay Bilas likes Michigan men's basketball's chances at deep NCAA Tournament run with Danny Wolf, Tre Donaldson
Michigan center Danny Wolf (1) defends Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During last year's NCAA Tournament, Wolf helped 13th-seeded Yale to a 78-76 upset of 4-seed Auburn in the first round, with 13 points, 5 rebounds and three assists against the Tigers. Donaldson had five points, six rebounds and four assists in the matchup.

In addition to Wolf and Donaldson, Goldin also has extensive experience in the NCAA Tournament, having helped head coach Dusty May's FAU squad reach the Final Four in 2023. Last season, May and Goldin were knocked out of the first round of the Tournament by Northwestern.

Before turning it's attention to the Big Dance, however, Michigan's focus will remain on the ongoing race for a Big Ten regular season championship. As of Saturday (Feb. 15) afternoon, the Wolverines (11-2 Big Ten) lead Purdue (11-4) and Michigan State (10-3) by one game in the conference standings, and hold a 1.5-game lead over fourth-place Wisconsin (10-4).

Michigan travels to Columbus for a matchup against rival Ohio State on Sunday, before hosting Michigan State in Ann Arbor on Friday, Feb. 21.

ESPN's Jay Bilas likes Michigan men's basketball's chances at deep NCAA Tournament run with Danny Wolf, Tre Donaldson
Michigan guard Tre Donaldson (3) dribbles against Purdue guard Myles Colvin (5) during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Matt Lounsberry
MATT LOUNSBERRY

Home/Basketball