ESPN's Jay Bilas likes Michigan's chances at deep NCAA Tournament run
Midway through the month of February, excitement is beginning to build for March Madness and the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
On Saturday, the selection committee revealed its preview of the Top 16 teams in the 68-team bracket, with Michigan slotting in at No. 14 in the country and the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region. Looking ahead, ESPN's Jay Bilas likes the Wolverines' chances to make a deep run in 'the Big Dance' next month.
Asked which No. 4 seed in ESPN's bracketologist Joe Lunardi's latest projection had the best chance to make a run to the Elite Eight, Bilas pointed out Michigan and fellow Big Ten title contender Wisconsin.
"Michigan has two seven-footers in Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin," Bilas said. "They run a lot of 4-5 ball screens, which you hardly ever see, and Danny Wolf is legit. I mean, he's the reason — he was at Yale last year — he's the reason Auburn went home in the first round. Like, he's a legitimate NBA player.
"They've got some things not a lot of teams have. Tre Donaldson's their point guard, played at Auburn last year. Really good player."
During last year's NCAA Tournament, Wolf helped 13th-seeded Yale to a 78-76 upset of 4-seed Auburn in the first round, with 13 points, 5 rebounds and three assists against the Tigers. Donaldson had five points, six rebounds and four assists in the matchup.
In addition to Wolf and Donaldson, Goldin also has extensive experience in the NCAA Tournament, having helped head coach Dusty May's FAU squad reach the Final Four in 2023. Last season, May and Goldin were knocked out of the first round of the Tournament by Northwestern.
Before turning it's attention to the Big Dance, however, Michigan's focus will remain on the ongoing race for a Big Ten regular season championship. As of Saturday (Feb. 15) afternoon, the Wolverines (11-2 Big Ten) lead Purdue (11-4) and Michigan State (10-3) by one game in the conference standings, and hold a 1.5-game lead over fourth-place Wisconsin (10-4).
Michigan travels to Columbus for a matchup against rival Ohio State on Sunday, before hosting Michigan State in Ann Arbor on Friday, Feb. 21.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7