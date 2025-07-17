Former Michigan 5-star Caleb Houstan signs new NBA deal
Former Michigan basketball player Caleb Houstan has agreed to a new NBA deal, according to reports. The former Wolverine has inked a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks after playing his first three NBA seasons with the Orlando Magic.
Houstan's NBA career hasn't quite taken off as he had hoped. The former five-star recruit was selected by the Magic in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. In his three seasons in Orlando, Houstan played in 168 games and started 23.
Houstan is a career 4.1 points per game scorer. He has improved on his 3-point shot throughout his career. Houstan shot the highest this past season in Orlando, knocking down 40% of his deep shots. Houstan nailed 50.7% of his 3s following the All-Star break.
Houstan played one season with Michigan, and helped get the Wolverines to the Sweet 16. He started all 34 games for the Wolverines and averaged 10.1 points and four rebounds for the maize and blue.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Social media explodes after Michigan football flips Baylor commit Jordan Deck
'27 4-star QB Teddy Jarrard soars up rankings, Talks relationship with Michigan football
ESPN reveals Michigan football's biggest X-factor entering 2025 season
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team