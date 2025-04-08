Former Michigan basketball guard Justin Pippen picks transfer destination
Michigan men's basketball was in the midst of an NCAA Tournament run when the transfer portal opened. Freshman guard Justin Pippen entered the portal which sent a few shockwaves around Ann Arbor. On Tuesday, Pippen chose his new school. According to reports, he will be heading West and playing for California.
Pippen came to the Wolverines after Dusty May was hired and he committed to the program last April. The son of Scottie Pippen, he was ranked as a four-star recruit and the nation's 106th-ranked player in the '24 cycle.
Pippen was one of three commitments in the 2024 class. He was arguably the biggest name for May but three-star guard LJ Cason has received more playing time and has been a big part of the team during their NCAA Tournament run. Pippen played in 28 games for the Wolverines during his true freshman year. He averaged 1.6 points in 6.6 minutes per game.
