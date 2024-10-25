Former Michigan basketball star continues to suffer more and more setbacks
It hasn't been a smooth journey for Kobe Bufkin since entering the 2023 NBA Draft after playing two years at Michigan. He had an injury-plagued rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks and was expected to take on a large role with the Atlanta Hawks this season after the team parted with Dejounte Murray.
Bufkin suffered a shoulder injury and missed the entire NBA Summer League, but came back and played well during the preseason. But the injury bug reared its ugly head and bit Bufkin once again. On Thursday, the team announced Bufkin dislocated his shoulder for the second time and will have a lengthy absence from the court.
Bufkin appeared in just 17 games last year for the Hawks. He averaged 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 11.5 minutes per game. He also played in 14 games for Atlanta's G-League team -- College Park Skyhawks -- where he averaged over 23 points.
Bufkin entered the NBA Draft after starting in 33 games for Michigan in his sophomore year. He averaged 14 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. He was second on the Michigan men's basketball team with 2.9 assists per game.
