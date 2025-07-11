Former Michigan basketball star flourishes in Summer League after multiple setbacks
After playing in just 10 games for the Atlanta Hawks this past season, former Michigan basketball star Kobe Bufkin made his long-awaited return to the court. Entering his third year in the league, Bufkin suited up for the Atlanta Hawks' Summer League team.
On Friday, Bufkin single-handedly led Atlanta to a win over the Miami Heat. Bufkin scored 29 points in the game, but 17 of those came in the fourth quarter. The former Wolverine didn't shoot particularly well, going 6-for-16 from the field. However, Bufkin went 15-for-15 from the free throw line.
After becoming the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bufkin was forced to miss most of his rookie season due to injuries. But they didn't stop there. Last season, Bufkin suffered multiple shoulder injuries before the Hawks shut him down for surgery.
Now that Bufkin is healthy, the Hawks are banking on him to become a contributor to their team after spending a first-round pick on the former Wolverine.
Bufkin entered the NBA Draft after starting in 33 games for Michigan in his sophomore year. He averaged 14 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. He was second on the Michigan men's basketball team with 2.9 assists per game.
