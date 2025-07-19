Former Michigan big Vlad Goldin hits game-winner for Miami Heat
After signing with the Miami Heat as an undrafted free agent, former Michigan 7-footer, Vlad Goldin, is starting to show why he belongs in the NBA. After a successful year in Ann Arbor, he's back in Florida where it all began. Goldin might've initially signed with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but he got his career going with Dusty May and FAU.
Now a member of the Heat, Goldin is already knocking down game-winners. On Friday, in NBA Summer League action, Goldin nailed the game-winning shot with 11 seconds left on the clock. Miami would go on to beat the Bucks, 93-92.
Goldin stood out in his fourth Summer League game. In 22 minutes, as a starter, Goldin had 18 points 10 rebounds, and four blocks, while shooting 7-of-10 from the field.
Goldin has put up respectable numbers for the Heat this summer. In four games, Goldin is averaging 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, while playing 17.7 minutes on average.
In his lone year with Michigan, Goldin led the Wolverines, scoring 16.6 points and he was second on the team with seven rebounds per game.
