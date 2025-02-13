Former Wolverine drops 42 points in impressive NBA performance
Midway through his sixth season in the league, former Michigan Basketball standout Jordan Poole continues to make noise in the NBA. On Wednesday, Poole notched his second 40-point game of the month, dropping 42 points on the Indiana Pacers. Unfortunately, the Wizards still came up short, losing by a score of 134-130 in overtime. Poole is currently averaging 21.2 points per game this season good for 33rd in the NBA.
Pool was a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, where he spent four seasons and won an NBA championship with the franchise in 2022. On July 6, 2023 the Warriors traded Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and Ryan Rollins to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. The move seems to have paid off for Poole in terms of his personal numbers, as his average PPG has increased from 15.8 with the Warriors to 18.8 with Wizards.
For Michigan fans, Poole will always be remembered for his game winner against No. 6 Houston in the 2nd round of the 2018 NCAA tournament. With the Wolverines trailing the Cougars by two points with just over three seconds left, Poole took a pass from Abdur-Rahkman and launched the game-winning three, sending Michigan to the Sweet 16.
