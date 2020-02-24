Franz Wagner's Chance At Big Ten Freshman Of The Year

Freshman wing Franz Wagner has been one of Michigan's most versatile and important pieces this year, especially over the last eight games. Michigan has won seven of those contests and Wagner has been the leading scorer twice, including most recently against Purdue when he scored a career-high 22, and the leading rebounder three times. He's really starting to put it together at the right time, but has he been the best freshman in the entire Big Ten?

I actually think Wagner is very much in the mix for Big Ten Freshman of the Year, but there are two guys likely in front of U-M's rookie. Kofi Cockburn of Illinois and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis have been very solid in their first season and have better numbers across the board. Wagner has been Freshman of the Week twice, while Jackson-Davis has earned the honor four times. Cockburn, on the other hand, has been Freshman of the Week a whopping seven times and was Big Ten Player of the Week once as well.

Wagner's numbers are going to come in behind the other two but his versatility on both ends of the floor certainly make him more of a Swiss Army knife than Cockburn and Jackson-Davis. Cockburn is averaging 13.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, while Jackson-Davis is contributing 14.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest. Wagner is averaging only 10.9 points and 5.5 boards per game, but it's his versatility that makes this argument worth having.

Wagner can legitimately guard 1-5, while Cockburn is a true center and Jackson-Davis is essentially a power forward only. Neither Cockburn nor Jackson-Davis have attempted a three pointer this year and are never called upon to defend opposing guards, unless it's on a switch situation. Wagner, however, is 34-of-113 from deep and routinely defends wing players as well as post players. Wagner is recording more steals per game and is much better at the free throw line than the other two as well.

If Michigan continues to roll, and Wagner's numbers continue to increase (over the last five games he's averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game), he might find himself even more in the discussion, but for now, he's likely running third behind Illinois' big man and Indiana's athletic power forward.

