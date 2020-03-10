Here's What I'm Thinking...Michigan's Upcoming Tournaments

WolverineDigest
I think Michigan basketball has four games left. That really could be the end of the article, but I'll dive a little deeper. 

Starting about a month ago, Michigan was rolling and looked to be getting hot at the right time. The Wolverines notched five wins in a row, starting with a victory over Michigan State, and wrapped up with wins on the road against Rutgers and Purdue. That stretch had me drinking the Kool-Aid. 

I predicted a home win against Wisconsin and even thought that U-M could go 4-0 to finish the regular season. The Wolverines lost by seven against the Badgers in Ann Arbor and then lost by double digits on the road in Columbus and in College Park. There was a home win against a terrible Nebraska team in there but the Wolverines finished the regular season on a very sour note. 

So here we are.

Michigan will take on Rutgers on Thursday at noon and I think they'll win. Michigan gave the Scarlet Knights its first home loss of the season during that earlier stretch I referenced and also beat them on a "neutral" court at Madison Square Garden. The Wolverines will be confident and should handle Rutgers. That would create a rematch against the Badgers on Friday and I think that's where U-M's Big Ten Tournament run ends. The Badgers are on an absolute roll having won eight games in a row to capture a share of the Big Ten title. I just think the two teams are in very different spots in terms of confidence, flow and overall execution.

A couple of days later we'll know U-M's seeding in the NCAA tournament. BracketMatrix.com currently has Michigan as the bottom 6 seed in the field. I don't think that will change with a win over Rutgers and a loss to Wisconsin, but we shall see. The potential 11 seeds that U-M would match up with in the first round of the tourney are Utah State, Xavier, Wichita State, Stanford and Richmond. I'd give U-M the edge in all of those games. If that plays out, it'd be a matchup against a 3 seed in round two. Right now, BracketMatrix has Duke, Michigan State, Seton Hall and Maryland on that line. I don't see Michigan beating any of those teams right now, which obviously means that's where Juwan Howard's first season ends.

If Michigan slides down to the 7 line, they could face Oklahoma, Arizona State, Indiana or Texas Tech in the 7-10 matchup. I admittedly don't know a ton about those teams, but if they're in line with Indiana, U-M should be favored in each matchup. Of course, a win in a 7-10 matchup means taking on a 2 seed in round two. That could pit the Wolverines against teams like San Diego State, Florida State, Villanova or Creighton. Of course, the Wolverines already beat Creighton this year, so that's interesting. All of those teams have obviously put together a better season than the Wolverines and would be favored. Right now, you'd have to lean towards U-M's season coming to an end against any of those teams as well.

How do you think U-M's postseason plays out? Can U-M get hot again and go on a run? Comment below!!!

Basketball

