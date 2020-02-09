Here's What I'm Thinking...Tom Izzo's Comments About Isaiah Livers Returning To Lineup

Junior Isaiah Livers returned to Michigan's starting lineup after missing a total of nine games with a groin injury and immediately made an impact on U-M's performance. Livers scored 14 points as the Wolverines beat Michigan State 77-68 and really helped shore up the rotation and some miscommunication issues on defense.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo didn't want to give much credit to Livers, which I think came off as major sour grapes. He also called Zavier Simpson Michigan's "worst three-point shooter" and cited his team's seven turnovers as a major reason why they fell to the Wolverines.

