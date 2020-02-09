WolverineDigest
Here's What I'm Thinking...Tom Izzo's Comments About Isaiah Livers Returning To Lineup

Brandon Brown

Junior Isaiah Livers returned to Michigan's starting lineup after missing a total of nine games with a groin injury and immediately made an impact on U-M's performance. Livers scored 14 points as the Wolverines beat Michigan State 77-68 and really helped shore up the rotation and some miscommunication issues on defense.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo didn't want to give much credit to Livers, which I think came off as major sour grapes. He also called Zavier Simpson Michigan's "worst three-point shooter" and cited his team's seven turnovers as a major reason why they fell to the Wolverines. 

What did you think of Izzo's comments? How important is Livers to Michigan's success? Comment below!!!

Basketball

Analysis: Michigan's Win Over MSU Checks Off A Lot Of Boxes

Michigan ended two losing streaks and scored a critically important Quad 1 win with its 77-68 victory over rival Michigan State Saturday.

MichaelSpath

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/07/20

This historical trend says Michigan is one of only 13 teams that can win the 2020 college football national title.

Steve Deace

dieseldub

2020 Total Team Talent Ratings: Post-Signing Day Edition

The latest update that ranks the most talented rosters in college football for the 2020 season.

Steve Deace

Video: Isaiah Livers Talks Returning To Lineup, Franz Wagner's Emotions, More

Isaiah Livers was all smiles after a 77-68 win over Michigan State.

Brandon Brown

Video: Everything Juwan Howard Said About Zavier Simpson Situation

Juwan Howard had to answer a lot of questions after details emerged about senior point guard Zavier Simpson having a run in with the police after a fishy car accident situation.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Video: Tom Izzo Attempts To Make Sense Of Loss To Michigan

Tom Izzo and his Spartans fell to Michigan, 77-68. In pretty typical fashion, Izzo came up with a lot of excuses as to why it happened.

Brandon Brown

A Massive Michigan Win

Given the situation and the stakes, February wins in college basketball don't come much bigger than Michigan's 78-68 upset of Michigan State at a rocking Crisler Center on Saturday.

Steve Deace

Video: Isaiah Livers Goes In Depth On Injury, Rehab, Odds Of Playing Tomorrow

Junior forward Isaiah Livers is getting closer and closer to returning to the court.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Video: Wolverines Break Down 8-4 Win Over Wisconsin

Head coach Mel Pearson and his players discuss Michigan's 8-4 win over Wisconsin Friday ahead of tonight's series finale.

Jonathan Knight

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Both teams are struggling just a bit. Which version of each squad is going to show up in Ann Arbor today?

Brandon Brown