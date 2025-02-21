How to watch: No. 12 Michigan basketball is set to clash with in-state No. 14 MSU Spartans
It's not only an in-state rivalry between No. 12 Michigan Wolverines and No. 14 Michigan State Spartans on Friday night, but the game will determine who sits on top of the Big Ten Conference standings. The Wolverines, 20-5 (12-2), hold a half-game lead over the Spartans who will enter Crisler Center with a 21-5 (12-3) record.
Michigan is riding high on a six-game winning streak and all six games have been won by a combined 19 points. The Spartans will enter hostile territory winning three out of the last five games. Michigan State last at UCLA and at home against Indiana.
According to ESPN's FPI, Michigan has a 56.6% chance of winning the rivalry game on Friday evening. The Wolverines will need a solid output from their bigs. Center Vlad Goldin leads the team averaging 15.7 points and forward Danny Wolf is second with 12.9 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
The Spartans have a trio of guards who can score the ball. Jaden Akins leads the team with 13.1 points, Jase Richardson is next with 10.4 points, and Tre Holloway is third on the team averaging 8.4 points.
Here's how you can watch the highly anticipated Big Ten matchup.
When: Friday, Feb. 21 @ 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Ann Arbor (MI) Crisler Center
Channel: FOX
