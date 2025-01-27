Michigan men's basketball: How to watch the Wolverines take on Penn State
Michigan men's basketball will hope to right some wrongs on Monday night when the Wolverines hit the hardwood for another Big Ten Conference game. The maize and blue will host Penn State who has lost four of its last five games. The Nittany Lions are 13-7 overall and are toward the bottom of the Big Ten with a 3-6 conference record. Michigan (14-5 overall) is just two games back from Michigan State with a 6-2 conference record.
The Wolverines got obliterated on the road this past Friday night against Purdue. The Boilermakers lit Michigan up, 91-64, and the Wolverines turned the ball over 22 times. Head coach Dusty May will hope to get that number down to single digits. Michigan has struggled with turnovers all season and if the Wolverines hope to make a run in the tournament, taking care of the ball will be the No. 1 key.
Here's how you can watch the Wolverines take on the Nittany Lions.
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan (Crisler Center)
When: Monday Jan. 27 @ 6:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Michigan leaders:
Points: Center Vlad Goldin (16.3 PPG)
Rebounds: Center Danny Wolf (9.8 RPG)
Assists: Guard Tre Donaldson (4.1 APG)
Penn State leaders:
Points: Guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (14.3 PPG)
Rebounds: Forward Yanic Konan Niederhauser (6.3 RPG)
Assists: Guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (8.0 APG)
