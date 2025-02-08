HOW TO WATCH: No. 24 Michigan at Indiana
The Michigan Wolverines are set to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers in a highly anticipated Big Ten clash, riding a three-game winning streak into the matchup. With a 17-5 overall record and a strong 9-2 mark in conference play, the Wolverines are currently half a game behind Purdue in the Big Ten standings, and they’re tied with Michigan State, who has struggled in recent games. This game against Indiana is shaping up to be one of those classic “throw the records out” type of matchups, where anything can happen on the court.
While Indiana has had an inconsistent season, compiling a 14-9 overall record and a 5-7 mark in the Big Ten, this game carries additional weight for several reasons. The Hoosiers have had a rollercoaster year, but there’s still plenty of talent on their roster that can make them dangerous on any given night. The game could prove to be a turning point for Indiana, especially with the uncertainty surrounding their coaching situation.
Here's how to watch:
- Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Tipoff: 1:00 pm ET
- TV: CBS
Michigan’s head coach, Dusty May, has personal ties to the Hoosiers program. May began his coaching career in Indiana as a graduate assistant under the legendary Bobby Knight, which adds another layer of intrigue to this matchup. With the recent announcement that current Indiana head coach Mike Woodson will be leaving the program after this season, many have started speculating about potential candidates to fill the void. Some rumors suggest that Indiana could look to bring May back to Bloomington to take the helm, given his strong coaching pedigree and his connection to the university.
The stakes are high in this game, both on and off the court. Michigan is looking to continue their strong run in conference play, while Indiana is aiming to turn their season around and potentially set the stage for a coaching change. It’s shaping up to be an exciting game with plenty of storylines to follow.
