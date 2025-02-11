HOW TO WATCH: Michigan battles Purdue for first place in the Big Ten
The 20th ranked Michigan Wolverines (18-5, 10-2) are set to host the Big Ten leading, 7th ranked Purdue Boilermakers (19-5, 11-2) in a crucial matchup with first place in the Big Ten on the line. In their previous meeting in West Lafayette, Purdue stormed out of the gate and dominated the Wolverines to a 91-64 victory. Now, Michigan aims to return the favor and seek revenge in the friendly confines of Ann Arbor.
The Wolverines come into the game with a strong, dual-threat inside presence, led by their twin towers, Danny Wolf (12.7 ppg, 10 rpg) and Vlad Goldin (15.7 ppg). Both have been instrumental to Michigan's success this season, and their dominance in the post will be key to Michigan's game plan. Michigan plans to utilize their lethal "big man" pick-and-roll offense to overpower Purdue’s defense, setting up mismatches in the paint. Wolf's rebounding prowess and Goldin's scoring touch make for a dangerous combination down low, and they’ll look to make their mark against Purdue’s interior defense.
Here's how to watch:
- Location: Crisler Arena Ann Arbor, MI
- Date: Tuesday. February 11th
- Tipoff: 7:00 pm ET
- TV: Peacock
Trey Donaldson (13.0 ppg) will also play a critical role in this matchup. As the floor general for Michigan, he’ll need to control the pace of the game and be a stabilizing force for his team. Limiting turnovers will be crucial, as Purdue’s aggressive defense can quickly turn mistakes into easy points on the other end. Donaldson's ability to distribute the ball effectively and make smart decisions will be the key to unlocking Michigan's offense and creating opportunities for his teammates.
The Boilermakers have been a tough opponent this season, but Michigan will be looking to prove that they can compete with the best. If the Wolverines can execute their game plan and dominate the paint, they could pull off an upset and claim the top spot in the Big Ten standings.
