Jay Bilas shares funny exchange with Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas and Michigan head coach Dusty May shared a funny exchange recently during one of Bilas patented "94 feet" interviews.
The pair discussed a variety of quick topics. Take a look below...
While he was the head coach at Florida Atlantic, May would bike to work, even during basketball season. Bilas asked if that was still the case now that he was coaching in the frigid climate of Ann Arbor, Michigan and was stunned by the answer.
"I did once when it got cold, and I learned I needed gloves," May said.
While May is in his first season as head coach at Michigan, he got his foot in the door with college coaching at a different Big Ten school, having been on staff as a grad assistant for the legendary Bob Knight at Indiana.
Bilas asked what the strangest request he ever got from Knight was, and the pair shared a laugh after May revealed Knight would drink a "concoction of chocolate milk and Mr. Pibb". May dubbed it, "Chocola".
May and the Wolverines return to action on Sunday when they host Washington (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten) at the Crisler Center (2 p.m., Big Ten Network)
