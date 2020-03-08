Analyst: Jon Teske 'Going Left' Could Be A Game-Changer

To call Jon Teske's back-to-the-basket game underwhelming would be to undervalue how challenging it has been for the big man to develop confidence and consistency when trying to score without facing the rim. It had been so ineffective going into Michigan's March 5 game against Nebraska that on our radio show that day we spent an entire segment discussing why it should be scrapped.

Teske's offensive struggles had threatened to end his career on a sour note - in the eight games prior to the matchup with the Cornhuskers, the 7-1, 265-pounder had shot 19 of 52 on two-point field goals (36.5%) and 2 for 12 on threes (16.7%), averaging 6.6 points per contest.

In the 82-58 win over Nebraska, however, Teske gave a promising Senior Night performance, scoring 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting from twos, thanks to a counter-move with his back to the basket - going left - that he had rarely displayed previously this year.

"The first possession of the game, 100 percent chance they were going to Teske on the block, and that’s exactly what he did, and he took his one, two normal dribbles to the middle but then he swung back to his left hand for jump hook, and it was like 'What is he doing?'" former 6-9 U-M big man Chris Young said.

"His mechanics looked 100 percent better than when he does it with his right hand. He had full possession of the ball, good touch, where his feet left the ground that’s where he landed, instead of fading away. It was textbook.

"I’m just shocked he did it to his left hand because that’s not something we’ve seen before.

"If he can incorporate that into his game, that’s huge."

Young, who played for Michigan from 1999-2002, averaged a career-high 11.4 points per game as a senior after averaging smaller amounts his first three seasons, akin to Teske, who is scoring a career-high 11.7 points per game after averaging 5.1 points in his first three seasons.

Like Teske, Young was a right-hand dominant post player, and he's confident that Teske still feels more comfortable going right, but sometimes, when it's not working, a small change can have a big impact.

"There is something about his mechanics going left that looks better than going right," Young said. "When he goes right he doesn’t get full extension, doesn’t get the ball out properly … get that wrist snap. It’s almost like a shot put. That left-hand shot is really good."

Teske's not all the way back. He had one good game in a sea of sub-par outings, and with an 0 for 2 performance from behind the arc against the Huskers, he has now missed his last six three-point tries, but there is reason to be hopeful following his Senior Night effort.

Michigan, and U-M's two seniors by extension, have three guaranteed games remaining - today against Maryland (noon on FOX), a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal March 12 and a first-round NCAA contest March 19 or 20, and it would be great for Teske and the Wolverines to see him finish out a high note.