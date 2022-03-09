Skip to main content

Juwan Howard Gets Emotional Upon Return

Juwan Howard is back in charge of his team after serving a five-game suspension.

Juwan Howard took the podium on Wednesday afternoon just before the team departed for Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament. Howard opened his press conference with a lengthy statement about the events that took place in Wisconsin which led to his five-game suspension. Howard was apologetic, remorseful, probably a little embarrassed and also excited to return to his post.

In the video above Howard talked about the job Phil Martelli, Saddi Washington and Howard Eisley did in his absence, Hunter Dickinson's availability after he missed the Ohio State game due to illness, discussions he had with his players, in particular Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams after their own suspensions and much, much more. There was obviously a lot to talk about after his two-week hiatus given the nature of the absence. 

