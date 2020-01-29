Listen: Discussing Michigan's Win Over Nebraska

Michigan was struggling through a four-game losing streak and had not won a road game until last night. The Wolverines went into Lincoln and picked up a 79-68 win over the Huskers.

The action wasn't pretty but getting a win on the road with Zavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers is noteworthy. Michael Spath, Zach Shaw and myself discussed the win, the gameplay and several specific players' contributions earlier today on Inside the Huddle.

What stuck out for you from last night's game? What do you think we'll see on Saturday against Rutgers? Comment below!!!