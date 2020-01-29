WolverineDigest
Listen: Discussing Michigan's Win Over Nebraska

Brandon Brown

Michigan was struggling through a four-game losing streak and had not won a road game until last night. The Wolverines went into Lincoln and picked up a 79-68 win over the Huskers.

The action wasn't pretty but getting a win on the road with Zavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers is noteworthy. Michael Spath, Zach Shaw and myself discussed the win, the gameplay and several specific players' contributions earlier today on Inside the Huddle. 

What stuck out for you from last night's game? What do you think we'll see on Saturday against Rutgers? Comment below!!!

Basketball

2020 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Post All-Star Games Edition

In my debut edition of my 2020 NFL Draft position rankings, where do former Wolverines like Josh Uche and Shea Patterson rate (if at all)?

Steve Deace

Video: Michigan Podcast's Top 10 Michigan Sports Predictions Of 2020

How many of these are spot on, down right crazy, or just plain wrong?

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/29/20

Tuesday night might've been the first "culture win" of Juwan Howard's Michigan coaching career.

Steve Deace

Video: Devin Gardner Discusses Michigan's 2020 Quarterback Battle

Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardners stops by Inside the Huddle to talk about the battle between Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton.

Brandon Brown

Barton Simmons On Harbaugh, Michigan Football

The national college football analyst for CBS Sports, and national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, provided his assessment of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program on his podcast recently.

Steve Deace

Five Takeaways: Michigan Scores Win At Nebraska

Michigan picks up an 11-point win over a bad Nebraska team.

Brandon Brown

Here's What I'm Thinking...The Zavier Simpson Suspension

Zavier Simpson will miss tomorrow's game at Nebraska giving David DeJulius a chance to shine.

Brandon Brown

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan At Nebraska

Michigan is a six-point favorite for tonight's game against Nebraska but a lot of people are definitely worried about the Wolverines.

Brandon Brown

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan is favored over the Huskers but it's going to be tough in Lincoln.

Jake Sage

Video: Devin Gardner Discusses Kobe Bryant's Legacy, Effect On His Post-Football Life

With his playing days behind him, Devin Gardner has found a lane for himself and Kobe Bryant's influence has been a part of it.

Brandon Brown